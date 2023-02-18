DARLINGTON, Wis. — As Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers looked over students’ artwork at Darlington Elementary/Middle School on Friday, the young artists stood nearby, anxious to hear his review.
Among the colorful pieces were small clay pots, vibrant paintings and more. While most of the pieces were laid out on a table for the governor’s inspection, a few students chose to hold their pieces in front of them proudly.
“They’re very good,” Evers declared after a few seconds, drawing shy smiles from the kids in response.
Evers visited the Darlington school Friday as part of a daylong tour of schools in western Wisconsin. The visit came just days after Evers released his proposed 2023-2025 budget, which includes a more than $2.6 billion increase for public education.
A small group of students trailed behind Evers as school Principal Michael Flanagan showed him and Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez around, taking the officials to see the music and technical education classrooms as well as making stops to chat with students and staff along the way.
One group of Spanish-speaking students greeted the officials with a large sign that read “Bienvenidos!” — meaning “welcome” in Spanish — with cut-out flags representing where the students’ families were from. Another group stood nearby ready to show off its handmade wind turbine.
“We have great kids here, and we have students who are very talented,” Flanagan said at the end of the tour. “I think we want (the visiting officials) to take that away from today, and to see that we have a really great, really capable staff, as well.”
Evers said after the tour that it was visits to schools such as Darlington’s that reminded him of the importance of public education across the state. Prior to being elected governor, Evers had a long history of working in public schools and served as the state superintendent of public instruction.
That background informed his decision to push for the $2.6 billion increase in funding for K-12 public schools in his proposed budget.
Evers’ proposed budget includes funding for special education and mental health initiatives, as well as money to provide universal free lunch and breakfast for students statewide. It also would include funding for recruitment and retention of teachers.
Of particular interest to the Darlington district is the more than $25 million per year toward a new Aid for English Language Acquisition program that would bolster schools’ ability to help students learn English. During the past 10 years, the district has seen a rapid increase in the number of Spanish-speaking students.
“What we want to do with our budget is to kind of do basic things,” Evers said after the tour. “We have to make sure that our kids who need extra help because they’re struggling with mental health issues have the resources they need. We want to make sure there are enough teachers and adequate resources. … It’s meeting some of those things that have fallen through the cracks (while meeting ongoing needs).”
The budget now will go to the Republican-controlled state Legislature, which will craft a budget of its own in the coming months. While Evers’ budget proposal will be considered by the Legislature, it is not bound to meet the Democratic governor’s requests or follow his budgetary plans.
State Rep. Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville, represents the Darlington area and said Friday that legislators are just starting to dig into Evers’ budget. He said the proposal “was already raising some eyebrows” for its overall total but that interest was there across the aisle to increase school funding.
“I agree we need to put more money into public schools. It’s just a matter of what the right amount really is,” Novak said. “... But I think there’s room to work together here.”
