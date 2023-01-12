Earlier this week, Troy McMurray spent time attempting to “senator-ize” his apartment at Liberty Recovery Community in Dubuque.
With the help of his aunt and uncle, he tidied up the rooms and made sure it was ready for his expected visitor.
When U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, toured his apartment on Wednesday, she was impressed.
“It really looks great,” she said.
McMurray said meeting the senator was a highlight for him since he first arrived at Liberty Recovery Community, 2216 White St., about four months ago as part of his recovery from alcoholism.
“I have been an alcoholic for many, many years, since I was 12,” McMurray said. “If it wasn’t for this place, I wouldn’t be here today.”
Since opening in February with 24 apartments, Liberty Recovery Community has provided affordable, sober-living housing, a free sobriety program and case management.
Founder Michelle Mihalakis said the campus aims to support people on the road to recovery and get them back into living a normal life.
“We know when these people come out of jail or treatment, they have nothing,” she said. “We start with them from nothing, and we try to build lives.”
Ernst toured the facility and spoke with residents like McMurray. She said she was inspired by the work being done there.
“You all have put your hands to work and your hearts to work,” Ernst said. “Everybody goes through hardship, and we just have to learn how to receive but then also how to give back.”
As a member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, Ernst said she has made several recent visits to small Iowa businesses to learn about their current challenges. A lack of available workers is at the forefront, she said.
Ernst said organizations such as Liberty Recovery Community help not only people recovering from alcohol and substance abuse but also the entire community by helping those who are recovering return to the workforce.
“Organizations like this have a direct impact throughout our communities,” Ernst said. “They go on to become good citizens once again, and they are contributing to them.”
Ernst said she supports federal programs from the Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Department of Health and Human Services that provide grants and assistance to organizations such as Liberty Recovery Community, which was largely initially funded through a $2.7 million grant from National Housing Trust Fund.
However, she added that the federal government should not solely be relied on to support these organizations, and that states and local communities should also contribute.
“The federal government is never the total solution for anything,” Ernst said. “You need local partners.”
Mihalakis said local donors have allowed Liberty Recovery Community to continue to serve those in need, and with their continued support, she hopes to expand the campus’ services in the future.
