Chris Janson concert
Today, Q Casino Back Waters Stage,
1855 Greyhound Park Road
7 p.m. Friday. Country up-and-comer Chris Janson has made a splash in the four years since his debut album, starting with his hit “Buy Me a Boat.” He since has notched three other Top 10 hits on the Billboard Country Airplay chart — “Fix a Drink,” “Drunk Girl” and “Good Vibes,” which currently sits at No. 9. The special guest is Johnny McGuire, formerly of Walker McGuire. Tickets start at $34, plus fees. Outdoor, all-ages show. Information: qcasinoandhotel.com
Mallardfest
Saturday, White Park, Monroe Street and downtown, Hanover, Ill.
9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. Hanover celebrates the arrival of fall with Mallardfest, a tribute to the town’s Whistling Wings Hatchery. The event features a parade, food, games for children, pontoon boat rides, music and fireworks. For more information, visit enjoyillinois.com.
Bloktoberfest
Saturday, Dubuque’s Millwork District, 1085 Washington St.
11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. Free event brings together local breweries, food vendors, music, children’s events, BMX and skateboarding. Information: DBQBloktoberfest.com.
Oktoberfest
Saturday, A.Y. McDonald Park,
1943 Volunteer Drive, Dubuque
11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. Family-friendly German/Slavic-themed festival with food, music, games and entertainment, including wiener dog races and the stein-holding contest. Bier tasting from 3 to 6 p.m. Ample parking with shuttle. Proceeds benefit Camp Albrecht Acres. $5 general admission, with children 10 and younger free. $35 for bier tasting. Information: DBQOktoberfest.org/home.html.
This is How We BBQ in DBQ
Saturday, Clarke University Kehl Center, 1550 Clarke Drive
1 to 5 p.m. Saturday. Free admission, food, activities and a DJ playing family-friendly music. Information: InclusiveDBQ.org/events.