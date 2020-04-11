PEOSTA, Iowa — Nearly three months after the plans were announced, work is expected to begin soon on a Peosta family entertainment center, featuring a bowling alley.
City Council members on Tuesday, April 13, will consider approving a building permit for Pettera Enterprises for the $2.5 million project. The 12,500-square-foot facility would be constructed at 8412 Peosta Commercial Court, near UnityPoint Clinic Family Medicine and Walk-In Care Peosta.
It will feature 12 bowling lanes, an arcade, bar, dining area and outdoor patio.
The center is the brainchild of owners Dave and Tracie Pettera. The Petteras’ previous business, Cascade Lanes & Lounge, caught fire in August. The business — as well as an attached Happy Joe’s Pizza — sustained heavy fire and smoke damage.
Ultimately, the couple decided against rebuilding in Cascade and rather decided to erect the center in Peosta.
“Part of it was population demographic,” Dave Pettera said. “It was a very large investment, and we were advised to put it closer to a larger population.”
Peosta City Administrator Whitney Baethke said the city is excited for the coming addition.
“The bowling alley project is a welcome addition to Peosta,” she said. “We know this is an opportunity to enhance vibrancy, augment our network of local businesses and provide an additional shared space for our greater community.”
Dave Pettera said some elements of the project still are being finalized, but he and his wife are ready to get the building process started.
“We are very excited,” he said. “We are looking forward to breaking ground very soon.”