GALENA, Ill. — The Galena Public Library is planning to create a story trail at a local park and wrapping up a new teen and tween area at the library.
Galena City Council members recently unanimously approved the installation of a story trail, which consists of a series of book pages posted along an outdoor trail, at Gateway Park.
Library Director Jenna Diedrich said the library sought to install a permanent story trail after a temporary one at Casper Bluff Land & Water Reserve received positive feedback last winter.
“There’s a big movement in public libraries right now to combine health literacy and overall literacy,” she said. “(A story trail) gets people of all ages outside and moving ... and combines that with literacy and engagement.”
The Gateway Park story trail will feature 18 panels on aluminum posts displayed at intervals along the trail. Each panel will include book pages and activities, and the library plans to rotate the books seasonally.
Diedrich said the library has applied for grant funding to install the story trail, which officials estimate will cost about $5,000 to $6,000.
The library is working with Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation to launch the project. The foundation also was instrumental in installing the temporary story trail at Casper Bluff.
“We settled on Gateway Park (for the permanent story trail) mostly because it’s very visible — there’s a lot of people that go to Gateway,” said Jessica Carryer, outreach and education manager for JDCF. “... People like to bring kids to a nature preserve, and if you can read a book along the way, that just adds to the whole experience.”
Gateway Park is owned by the city, which partners with JDCF to manage the property.
Diedrich said library officials will learn if they have received grant funding by November. If selected, they hope to order materials for the trail shortly thereafter and install the signs this fall or early next spring.
Meanwhile, the library is finalizing another project: a space for teens and tweens.
Diedrich said staff decided to create the space after recognizing that, though the library has a children’s area and a young adult section, teen and tween readers did not have a space of their own.
“It was an age group that wasn’t being served in our library, and we wanted to bring attention to that,” Diedrich said.
Efforts to develop the space began prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and are nearing completion.
The library recently purchased new furniture for the space and hosted a painting day, inviting young patrons to help paint a mural on the walls. Diedrich said staff hope to add makerspace materials, a computer and gaming equipment to the area, which now is open.
“It just is bright and welcoming and friendly and fun, and hopefully, it will attract more kids to come use that space,” she said.