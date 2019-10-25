GRATIOT, Wis. — Attorneys representing the State of Wisconsin and a man suing two Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources employees have agreed to a stay of proceedings until a federal judge rules whether to dismiss the case.
The lawsuit, filed by Gratiot resident Robert Stietz, alleges that two DNR conservation wardens in 2012 violated his Second and Fourth amendment rights when they entered his property and disarmed him.
“We will wait for the judge to make that decision now rather than expend the time and energy to prepare various parts of the case, only to find out that the judge perhaps didn’t like the Second Amendment situation in this case,” said Stietz’s attorney, Stephen Morgan, of Madison firm Murphy Desmond Lawyers S.C.
The incident culminated in an armed standoff between Stietz and the wardens, Joseph Frost and Nick Webster; charges against Stietz and jail time.
Stietz seeks a trial by jury and relief, including payment for distress caused by one year of incarceration, mental and emotional pain and suffering, attorney’s fees and loss of wages.
The Attorney General of Wisconsin filed in January a motion for dismissal, arguing that courts have not recognized that temporary seizure of a weapon by law enforcement violates a person’s right to bear arms.
The state also argued that courts have held that the Fourth Amendment, which protects people from unreasonable seizure, permits law enforcement to temporarily disarm people during lawful interactions.
Rather than proceed with a trial schedule outlined by the court — which held that each side would exchange evidence through the discovery process until Nov. 1 and prepare for a March 16, 2020, trial — both sides await a ruling from Judge William Conley, of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin.
“We’d prefer to have a trial sooner rather than later,” Morgan said.
The incident occurred in November 2012 on the final night of gun deer-hunting season when Frost and Webster were on patrol for illegal hunting.
They encountered an empty vehicle on a field lane, and upon inspection, observed an empty rifle case, a bottle of “Buck Lure” and a camouflaged hunting seat, according to the state’s motion.
They entered the property. Meanwhile, Stietz was searching for trespassers on an adjoining property, where he encountered Frost and Webster.
Stietz believed the wardens were trespassing hunters, while the wardens believed Stietz might have been hunting illegally, the motion stated.
During the encounter, Frost wrestled away the loaded rifle that Stietz carried after Stietz would not surrender the weapon. All three men drew handguns, leading to a 30-minute standoff, according to the state’s filing. Later, sheriff’s deputies arrived and arrested Stietz.
He was convicted by a jury of intentionally pointing a firearm at a law enforcement officer and resisting or obstructing an officer. He was sentenced to one year of initial confinement and three years of extended supervision.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court reversed the convictions, finding that the trial court erroneously prohibited Stietz from presenting a self-defense argument, according to the state’s motion.
He later pleaded no contest to a charge of resisting or obstructing an officer and was sentenced to time served.