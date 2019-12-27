ASBURY, Iowa — Asbury officials sought help adjusting to its suddenly growing population 50 years ago.
The annexation of 45 houses boosted the community’s population to about 400 people in December 1969 and necessitated the use of land-use maps, subdivision regulations and zoning classifications to accommodate the sudden growth.
Asbury would continue to grow. The community had 5,665 people in 2018, according to the latest U.S. Census data. The city has grown by nearly 36% since 2010.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on Asbury’s growth in its Dec. 18, 1969, edition.
ASBURY’S GROWING PAINS IN SEARCH OF A CUREA stone’s throw to the west of Dubuque lies the town of Asbury.
Because of the town’s recent annexation of more than 185 acres, detailed studies are being prepared to aid the town in coping with its growth, County Planner Don Gilson said here Wednesday night.
Gilson is reviewing Asbury’s studies with members of the Dubuque County Metropolitan Area Planning Commission. He said plans announced earlier this month to construct 350 new homes there “really scares the Iowa Council, which isn’t prepared to handle” such growth at this time.
Gilson was referring to an announcement made in early December by William J. Reilly, president of RPM Ltd., real estate developers, to construct 350 homes on a 100-acre farm recently annexed to Asbury’s west side. The new subdivision will increase the number of homes in the town to more than five times the present number. Asbury presently has 85 homes — 45 of which were annexed in October.
Gilson said the Asbury Town Council has sought to help in planning for such mammoth expansion and that the planning staff of the planning commission is providing that help by preparing land-use maps, subdivision regulations, zoning classifications and other such studies.
“It has annexed a considerable amount of land,” Gilson said of the town council. “It has several other petitions for voluntary annexation pending,” but has tabled any further annexation “because it feels it has its hands full” at this time.
Gilson also told of the town council being “mystified” recently when an industry indicated it wants to locate in Asbury. Town officials, he said, don’t know where or how to plan for such sudden growth.
Related problems yet to be resolved are who will maintain the streets in the subdivision, the cost of purchasing street lights, street signs, and providing police protection, adequate sewer and water services.