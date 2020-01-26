Thanks to Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucus, Dubuque residents might feel like they’ve interacted with presidential candidates and national media TV crews more often than their families in recent weeks.
By virtue of being first to market, Iowa plays an outsized role in the primary process for Republican and Democratic presidential hopefuls. Campaigns dedicate huge resources to drumming up support among Iowans, and often live or die based on their success.
“It’s really about expectations and reality,” said Christopher Budzisz, a political science professor at Loras College. “The reality might be that somebody comes in second or third. But if the campaign is not expected to do that well, they can say, ‘Look, we’re on the rise. We have momentum.’”
But the caucus, set for Monday, Feb. 3, is no simple primary election. Voters don’t just cast a ballot or push a button and get on with their lives.
A candidate’s success at a caucus depends primarily on the people who have been recruited to the cause. Participants will argue for their preferred politicians and potentially change allegiances multiple times as the process plays out.
For the unfamiliar, we’ve prepared a little primer on how caucus night will look.
Who can participate in the caucus?
Caucuses are organized and administered by Democratic and Republican party leadership. Because they are inherently partisan contests, only people who have registered their allegiance to the relevant party can participate.
“They have the option to register that night,” said Steve Drahozal, chairman of the Dubuque County Democratic Party. “We’ll have voter registration forms there (at the caucus sites).”
To learn more about updating your voter registration, visit https://bit.ly/2Rmt6f0.
What is the end result of the caucus?
While the candidate who receives the most support during the caucus typically is declared the victor, it’s not a winner-take-all scenario.
The purpose of the caucus ultimately is for candidates to secure delegates who will represent them at each party’s county conventions. From there, delegates will be elected for Congressional district and state conventions.
Finally, delegates elected during state conventions will attend each party’s national convention. For Democrats, that convention is July 13 to 16 in Milwaukee. For Republicans, it’s Aug. 24 to 27 in Charlotte, N.C.
How does a caucus actually work?
Republicans and Democrats have adopted different approaches to the caucus process. The Republican iteration is even more distinct in 2020, as incumbent President Donald Trump has all but sewn up his party’s nomination.
To find Republican and Democratic caucus sites, visit the Secretary of State’s website at SOS.iowa.gov.
Democrats will start by separating into the “first alignment.” Essentially, they will divide into small groups based on their preferred candidate.
From there is the first count, in which organizers will determine which groups represent at least 15% of the number of caucus-goers at a given site. That is the threshold for a candidate to be considered viable.
Groups representing viable candidates will then attempt to recruit people who supported non-viable candidates or hadn’t yet declared a preference.
This year, if participants without a preferred candidate reach 15%, they will be considered viable and are eligible for non-committed delegates, Drahozal said.
Republican caucuses do use actual ballots to show candidate preference. However, it still is an involved process, as attendees will formulate policy positions to be conveyed to national party leaders.
“This is the basic level, grassroots and the most involved you can really get,” said Alexis Lundgren, chairwoman of the Dubuque County Republican Party. “This is where you can come and decide what is important to you and what you want the Republican Party to focus on.”
I can’t make the caucus; Can I still participate?
Since caucusing is a participatory process, there is no method through which people who cannot attend can be counted. Iowa Democratic Party leaders had proposed launching “virtual caucuses” that would have been conducted online or over the phone, but that option was nixed by the national party.
“The DNC gave very short notice that they would not approve that plan because of potential hacking,” Drahozal said.
He urged caucus-goers to arrive early. Anyone who is in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to participate. Anyone who arrives after 7 p.m. can watch, but won’t be allowed to caucus.
Why has Iowa become so important? Budzisz said Iowa owes its national political prominence to Jimmy Carter, who took advantage of the state’s early caucus in the 1970s to propel himself into the national spotlight.
“He (saw) that as a platform to get national attention,” said Budzisz. “From there, other candidates noticed and said, ‘OK, well, maybe these precinct caucuses are a major event.’”
Now, even though Iowa’s delegate count is relatively minuscule — the number is based on population — the state is hugely influential, historically weeding out lesser candidates before voters in other states even have a chance to weigh in.
“Traditionally the role for Iowa for the caucus has been to winnow the field, to basically narrow the field down,” Budzisz said. “I think Iowa will probably play that role again this year. I would not be surprised if a candidate or two drops out right after the caucus, or very soon after the caucus.”