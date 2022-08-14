Wisconsin’s
Aug. 9 primary last week finally wraps up the party nomination contests in the tri-state region ahead of the November general election and showed voters in Grant and Lafayette counties thinking differently in some races than voters statewide.
In some, the parties’ eventual primary winners took southwest Wisconsin just as handily as they did statewide — Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes’ all-but-assured primary victory to face incumbent U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.; second-time Republican candidate for Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District Derrick Van Orden‘s unopposed run.
But in others, loyalty to local candidates and unclear motives led to big departures from results among the state’s total electorate.
At the top of the national ticket, Johnson’s Republican primary challenger David Schroeder proved to be more popular in southwest Wisconsin than statewide, where he received 15.4% of the vote to Johnson’s 84.6%. Schroeder received 22.6% of the vote in Lafayette County and 21.4% in Grant County. This when Johnson’s race is considered a toss-up by most national pollsters.
A lot of national attention was paid to the top of Republicans’ state ticket in this primary, with construction magnate Tim Michels receiving the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, and former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch receiving the support of former Vice President Mike Pence. Michels took the nomination with 47.1% statewide to Kleefisch’s 42.5%, a relatively tight primary. In southwest Wisconsin, though, Michels did better than statewide, with 52.2% of the vote in Lafayette County and 52.3% in Grant County.
Just under that race was the one in which southwest Wisconsin broke most from voters statewide. Roger Roth won the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor statewide with 32.2% of the vote. He faced a southwest Wisconsin candidate in retired Lancaster Mayor David Varnam. Varnam received just 4.8% of the vote statewide, but 40.6% in Grant County and 18.8% in Lafayette County. Roth did receive the second-most votes of Republican lieutenant governor candidates in both counties.
In races for Democratic Party nominations, Grant County broke most with voters statewide in the primary for Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District. Statewide, retiring incumbent U.S. Rep. Ron Kind‘s pick, Wisconsin Sen. Brad Pfaff, D-Onalaska, won solidly with 38.9% of the vote. Rebecca Cooke received second most, with 31.1%.
In Grant County, though, Cooke took 40.8% to Pfaff’s 22.3%. Pfaff only narrowly beat progressive physician Dr. Mark Neumann and retired veteran Deb McGrath in the county.
Inflation Reduction Act
The U.S. House of Representatives, including the tri-state region’s delegation, voted along party lines on Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act, which would deliver more than $400 billion in incentives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, efforts to cap and/or reduce prescription drug prices and reform taxes to take more from large corporations and Americans in top tax brackets — Republicans against, Democrats for.
U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, was quick to denounce the bill now headed to President Joe Biden‘s desk.
“Now, Speaker Pelosi is arguing for yet another tax-and-spending spree, wasting hundreds of billions of taxpayer dollars on Green New Deal priorities, and raising taxes on middle-class families,” she said on the floor of Congress Friday. “This will worsen inflation. “It sics the IRS on hardworking Iowans — adding 87,000 new agents to target taxpayers. Iowans are begging for us to get prices back down, but instead, this bill takes more of their hard-earned paychecks.”
Hinson’s opponent in November, Iowa Sen. Liz Mathis, D-Hiawatha, was nearly as quick to applaud the move.
“Ashley Hinson is trying to spin a vote against measures to bring down inflation and reduce costs for Iowa families,” she said. “Here’s why: she’d rather protect her big corporate donors than deliver on her promises to Iowans to achieve energy independence, support Iowa’s biofuel industry, lower prescription drug costs and reduce the national debt.”
Earlier in the week, at stops in Dubuque, Iowa’s U.S. senators took swings at the bill after it had passed their chamber.
U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, bemoaned that the bill would create a “surplus” by increasing revenues by nearly $300 billion more than it would spend on the environmental and health programs.
Democrats’ stated purpose in this aspect of the legislation is to spend down the nation’s deficit. Grassley’s opponent, retired U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Michael Franken said in a release that Grassley “continues to misrepresent” the bill.
“After serving 63 years as a politician, Senator Chuck Grassley has mastered the art of saying one thing and doing another,” he said. “Once again, Grassley refused to put country over party by voting on strict party lines and passed on an opportunity to lower costs for Iowans.”
AwardsThe League of Wisconsin Municipalities honored Wisconsin Rep. Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville, with the Municipal Champion Award last week.
Calendar
2 to 8 p.m. today at the Dubuque Shooting Society, 10380 U.S. 52 N. — Dubuque County Republicans will hold its annual summer picnic and social. The party includes a shooting competition at 2 p.m., candidate speeches from 3:30 to 6 p.m., food from 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. and fundraiser auctions and raffles from 5 to 7 p.m. The event costs $30 for singles, $55 for couples and $5 for those younger than 10 years old.
