SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Aging Well, 5-6 p.m., Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-5 p.m. sit-and-sew club; 6:30-7:30 yoga.
The Salvation Army, 11:30 a.m. St. Patrick’s senior potluck. Bring a dish to share. Serving: Irish beef stew. Guests: Paramount Ambulance.
Story Time, 9:30-10 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Half-hour story times with read-alouds, early literacy activities, and crafts. For ages 3-5.
Friday
2020 World Day of Prayer — Zimbabwe, 9:30-11 a.m., Sisters of the Presentation, 2360 Carter Road (enter door under canopy facing Carter Road). Sponsored by Church Women United.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior fitness exercise class; 11:30 lunch.
Meet & Greet Singles 50+, 5-7 p.m., Shot Tower Inn, 390 Locust St. Come for friends, food and/or cards. Details: Carol, 563-599-2957.
Tri-state Singles Dine Out, 6 p.m. Details: Mary Lou, 563-588-1175.
PERFORMING ARTS
Thursday
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.
Open Mic Show, 8-10 p.m., The Comedy Bar, 333 E. 10th St.
Friday
Dubuque St. Luke’s Fabulous Fridays Artist Performance Series, 12-12:35 p.m., St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 1199 Main Street. Rebecca Christian, poetry and story telling. Desserts and coffee following. Donations accepted for People In Need and church Jesus Fund vouchers.
John Moran, 7-11 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Kyle Miller, 8-11 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., Riverboat Lounge.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 9 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Overeaters Anonymous, 9:30-10:30 a.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 255 W. 10th St. There are no dues or fees for members, diets or scales.
Friday
Alcoholics Anonymous — Vision for Hope Group, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive., sixth floor. Details: 563-557-9196.
FOOD & DRINK
Today
Asbury Eagles Club Burger Night, 5-8 p.m., 5900 Saratoga Road. Fresh-grilled burgers, add your toppings. Cost is $9 for adults and $5 for ages 10 and younger. Proceeds to benefit Sting Ray Softball Team.
The Original Potosi Saloon Fish Fry, 11 a.m., The Original Potosi Saloon, 192 S. Main St., Potosi, Wis.
Friday
3 Mile House Fish Fry, 4:30-10 p.m., 370 U.S. 35, Hazel Green, Wis.
7 Hills Brewing Co. Fish Fry, 11 a.m.,
1085 Washington St.
The Barn Fish Fry, 5 p.m., 5090 Sherrill Road, Sherrill, Iowa.
Bluff Lake Catfish Farm Fish Fry, 4-10 p.m., 9301 95th Ave., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Breitbach’s Country Dining Fish Fry, 4-9:30 p.m., 563 Balltown Road, Sherrill, Iowa.
Burkey’s Bar and Grill Fish Fry, 4-10 p.m., 10638 Key West Drive, Key West, Iowa.
Cajun Jack’s Bar & Grill Fish Fry, 11 a.m.-10 p.m., 1336 U.S. 20 Elizabeth, Ill.
Catfish Charlie’s Fish Fry, 11 a.m.-10 p.m., 1630 E. 16th St.
Country Junction Restaurant Fish Fry, 4-9 p.m., 913 15th Ave. SE, Dyersville, Iowa.
Diamond Jo Casino Kitchen Buffet Fish Fry, 5-9 p.m., Diamond Jo Casino, Kitchen Buffet, 301 Bell St.
Diamond Jo Casino Woodfire Grille Fish Fry, 5-10 p.m., 301 Bell St.
The Driftless Fish Fry, 5:30-9:30 p.m., 168 E. 10th St.
Dubuque Eagles Club Fish Fry, 5-7:30 p.m., 1175 Century Drive.
Dubuque Elks Lodge Fish Fry, 5-8:30 p.m., 9018 Military Road.
Dyersville Family Restaurant Fish Fry, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., 226 First Ave E, Dyersville, Iowa.
Eichman’s Bar & Family Restaurant Fish Fry, 4-9 p.m., 11941 U.S. 52, Sageville, Iowa.
Gangster’s Bar & Grill Fish Fry, 4:30-9 p.m., 2020 N. Main St, Hazel Green, Wis.
Gooch’s Green House Tavern Fish Fry, 4-9 p.m., 3544 County HHH, Kieler, Wis.
Green Street Tavern Fish Fry, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., 230 S. Main St, Galena, Ill.
Guler’s Corner Fish Fry, 4 p.m., 1895 Wisconsin 80, Cuba City, Wis.
Hotel Julien Dubuque Caroline’s Restaurant Fish Fry, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 200 Main St.
Hotel Julien Dubuque Caroline’s Restaurant Fish Fry, 5-10 p.m., 200 Main St.
J.M.’s Tap Fish Fry, 4:30-9:30 p.m., 7625 N. Menominee Road, East Dubuque, Ill.
Joliet Event Center Fish Fry, 5-7:30 p.m., 781 Locust St.
Jug’s Main Street Tap Fish Fry, 5-9 p.m., J200 N. Main St, Elizabeth, Ill.
Kalmes Restaurant Fish Fry, 4:30-9:30 p.m., 100 Main St, Saint Donatus, Iowa.
KC 510 Fish Fry, 5-7:30 p.m., 781 Locust St., Dubuque.
Kieler (Wis.) Parish Fish Fry, 4:30-8:30 p.m., 3685 County HHH.
The Market House Restaurant Fish Fry, 4 p.m., 204 Perry St., Galena, Ill.
Mid-Town Marina Fish Fry, 5 p.m., 285 5th St., East Dubuque, Ill.
Millennium Bar & Marina Fish Fry, 5-9 p.m., 780 Harbor Drive, East Dubuque, Ill.
Moracco Supper Club Fish Fry, 4 p.m., 1413 Rockdale Road.
Mulgrew’s Tavern Fish Fry, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., 240 Sinsinawa Ave., East Dubuque, Ill.
Neighbors Tap Fish Fry, 4-8 p.m., 1899 Rockdale Road.
The Otherside Fish Fry, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., 68 Sinsinawa Ave., East Dubuque, Ill.
Paradise Bar & Grill Fish Fry, 4-10 p.m., 205 N. Main St., Galena, Ill.
Q Casino Farmhouse Kitchen Fish Fry (21 and older), 5-9 p.m., 1855 Greyhound Park Road.
Q Casino Q Sports Bar Fish Fry (21 and older), 11-1 a.m., 1855 Greyhound Park Road.
Rhody’s Fish Fry, 5-9 p.m., 14167 Old Highway Road.
St. Clements Fish Fry, 4-8 p.m., 24287 New Vienna Road, Bankston, Iowa. Take outs available.
Sunset Lanes Fish Fry, 4:30 p.m., 410 S. Main St., Dickeyville, Wis.
Taste Country Roadhouse Fish Fry, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., 14877 U.S. 20, East Dubuque, Ill.
Timmerman’s Fish Fry, 4:30-9:30 p.m., 7777 Timmerman Drive, East Dubuque, Ill.
Village Bar Fish Fry, 4-10 p.m., 3410 County HHH, Kieler, Wis.
West Dubuque Tap Fish Fry, 4-9 p.m., 1701 Asbury Road, Asbury, Iowa.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Family Forest Open House, 5-8 p.m., Swiss Valley Nature Center, 13606 Swiss Valley Road, Peosta, Iowa. Hear forestry experts, network, kids activities and more.
Air Terrariums, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. These quick and easy DIYs will add some green to a home. Maximum of 10 per program; registration required. For ages 16 and older.
3D Pen Emoji Keychain, 5:30-6 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. Use a 3D Pen to make a fun key chain. Registration required.
Thursday Trivia, 6-8 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Dubuque County Key City Genealogical Society, 7-8:30 p.m., Family History Center, 685 Fremont Ave. Rob McDonald, great-great-grandson of Andrew Young McDonald and president and CEO of A.Y. McDonald, will cover the life of one of Dubuque’s earliest settlers and the company he founded 164 years ago.
Friday
Tri-State Independent Blind Society Bingo, 1068 Cedar Cross Road, 6:30 p.m. early bird game; 7 p.m. regular games. Details: 563-556-8746.