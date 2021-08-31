POTOSI, Wis. — When Garland White happened to catch a glimpse of Rose Erner dancing at Moonlight Gardens in Dubuque on Aug. 4, 1957, he knew he wanted to know her.
Garland, then 23, was walking by with his cousins when he saw Rose, just shy of her 18th birthday, through the window. Just shy of her 18th birthday, Rose was partnered with another girl.
“He looked in the window and said, ‘I’m going to dance with that girl,’” Rose said.
Garland, who was from Potosi, Wis., didn’t just dance with “that girl” from Galena, Ill. — three years later, they were married on June 25, 1960, at St. Michael Catholic Church in Galena.
It all started when Garland and another walked into the dance hall and approached Rose and her friend. They walked up from behind, so Rose hadn’t seen Garland yet when she decided she wasn’t interested in switching partners.
“I thought, not another couple of losers,” Rose said. “The only time they ask a girl to dance is when she’s already on the dance floor. So I said, ‘No, no. No thanks.’”
But her friend said “yes,” so Rose turned around to Garland. She changed her mind when she saw him.
“We say it was love at first sight,” Rose said. “He saw me a little sooner, but when I turned around, it was like ... we just hit it off really well. When I saw him, I was like, ‘Oh, wow.’ And then he was a good dancer.”
“I think she thought I had money,” Garland said jokingly, drawing a laugh from Rose.
But Garland had been drafted into the military and his departure was looming. He asked to take her home from the dance, but Rose didn’t want to leave with him and all of his cousins. She promised to come again in a week if he came alone.
He did, and over the next two weeks, Rose and Garland saw each other a handful more times.
“The night before he left for the service, the 25th of August, we made all our life plans,” Rose said.
Rose asked Garland what was on his mind that night. He told her he was thinking about her and marriage. They talked more about it and began talking about what their kids would be like.
Garland was sent to Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri, but he soon was honorably discharged after his arm “locked up” and required surgery. He came home in November.
Rose and Garland both were fairly certain they were in it for the long haul, though they didn’t make things official with an engagement for another two years.
“One night he said to me, ‘Well, I’m no good at this — will you marry me?’” Rose said.
It was 1958.
“I said, ‘Someday,’” Rose said.
She didn’t accept a diamond ring until 1959, waiting to get engaged until they were both ready to get married.
Today, they have seven children — Lisa White, Christine Burds, Monte White, Marty White, Vaughn White, Jamie White and Valerie Burger — 19 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
“We’ve just enjoyed being together,” Rose said. “We’re best friends from 1957.”
After the wedding, the Whites had spent almost three years living in Dickeyville when Garland started thinking about moving to the country.
“He told me this idea like three days before our (second) baby was born that he’d love to go look at a farm,” Rose said. “We looked at one, but we didn’t like it, so the next week, he went to the bank, and then they told him about another farm.”
The second farm, located just outside of Potosi, had a big white farmhouse with varnished woodwork. It was a particularly cold April, and the house didn’t have heat.
“It was so cold, and the house had nothing,” Garland said. “It had no running water. No furnace. It was just a shell.”
“And I followed him!” Rose said.
When Rose saw it, 11 days after the baby was born, Garland could tell she had her doubts.
“My heart just sank,” Rose said. “’Where do we start?’ ‘Well,’ he said, ‘we’ll forget it.’ I said, ‘No, no. Don’t do that. We’ll make plans,’ because I could see his face just drop.”
They talked it through and decided to buy the farm. By the end of the summer, Garland had the house fixed up with a furnace, water, insulation and storm windows. Rose decorated, adding wallpaper and paint.
Garland worked at John Deere for 30 years. He started as a machinist before he left for the service and continued when he came home. Rose raised the children.
Initially, the plan was to use the land for hunting. But within about three years, the Whites were farming.
Valerie Burger said her parents instilled a good work ethic.
“The biggest thing is we’d always work together,” Burger said, describing projects such as canning sweet corn and painting fences. “To this day, for all of us kids, work is our fun. We enjoy working. It was a good thing.”
In 1991, Rose became a Mary Kay consultant.
“I just wanted another hobby,” Rose said. “Well, I became successful at it.”
At first, Garland would drive her to her appointments, but when she was 54, Rose learned how to drive.
All four of their sons joined Garland at John Deere.
Daughter Lisa White said the whole family has remained close, inspired by their parents’ cooperative spirit. Growing up, Rose and Garland were always on the same side.
“We pretty much knew if we asked one of our parents something, the other parent would back them up and say the same thing,” White said.
Burger agreed, adding that the two are always thinking about and checking in with each other.
“I know my mother feels like it was love at first sight, and I believe it,” Burger said. “... I really admire my folks. They did what they decided early on, and they were good at it.
“They made life look effortless at times. They made marriage seem effortless.”