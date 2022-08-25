More than 50 first-year students from University of Dubuque trekked across the Mines of Spain State Recreation Area near Dubuque on Wednesday.
Many of them wore rubber gloves, and some carried large orange plastic bags in which to deposit trash they found along the trails. All were participating in an experiential learning session through UD’s Spartan Start program for incoming freshmen.
“It’s definitely sweaty, but I like the view,” said Jayden Beckerich, of Independence, Ky., as the group hiked through Horseshoe Bluff. “They don’t have things like this in Kentucky. … It helps me explore Dubuque in its true form and see everything Dubuque has to offer.”
Dubuque’s colleges currently are welcoming students to campus for a new academic year. Classes for UD students begin today, while Clarke University in Dubuque marked its first day of classes Monday and Loras College students start classes at the Dubuque school Monday, Aug. 29.
In the first days new students spend on local campuses, college officials say they strive to connect them to the community through programs such as Wednesday’s hike.
“It’s really easy for students to kind of just stay in their shell, in their dorm room or in our campus community,” said Nelson Edmonds, UD vice president of student engagement and intercollegiate athletics. “If we don’t get them out, they may not go out on their own, so we’re trying to get them out of their comfort zone.”
Finding their footing
As the students walked along a rocky path on the upper level of Horseshoe Bluff, Akim Baba Traore and Joshua Krenger paused at a small outcropping to take in the view.
“That’s too close for comfort for me,” Baba Traore said with a laugh as he resumed his hike a bit farther from the bluff’s edge.
Both Baba Traore, of East Moline, Ill., and Krenger, from Thun, Switzerland, are members of the UD men’s soccer team. They said the past few days were a bit overwhelming as they navigated their new home, but activities such as Wednesday’s hike helped them feel more comfortable with the area.
“There’s so many things (that are) different from Europe,” Krenger said. “The food is different. The streets are different and everything like that. This helps to get along with new people and learn the culture a bit better.”
Professor of environmental chemistry Adam Hoffman, who led the hike, said the morning offered a dual lesson in local outdoor opportunities and the importance of giving back.
“We want to expose them to the outside world and also get them thinking about stewardship, leaving this place better than we found it,” he said.
Edmonds said it is critical for student success to foster these types of community connections early in their college career.
“The sooner students can get roots established on campus and in the community, the sooner it starts to feel like home — or at least a second home — and the sooner they start to feel they have something to contribute to the community, which brings some value to the student,” he said.
Getting a taste
At Clarke University, new students completed service projects during the university’s CONNECT orientation last weekend. Those projects included several groups of students who teamed up with dining hall staff to bake cookies, which then were donated to Dubuque Rescue Mission.
Callie Clark, the university’s director of engagement and intercultural programs, said the orientation weekend also included off-campus trips to Beecher’s Ice Cream & Yogurt, Derby Grange Golf & Recreation, Cherry Lanes bowling alley and BustinAxe Throwing Range.
“I think it’s really important that students start to understand, regardless of which community they’re in, that it’s so important to be a part of your community, and that means visiting local establishments and supporting local businesses and getting out there,” Clark said.
She added that students who feel more connected to their college community also may be more likely to choose to settle there after graduation.
First-year students arrive today for “Launch into Loras” orientation activities at Loras College.
Kim Walsh, the college’s assistant vice president for student development, said the weekend includes a “business bingo” trolley trip into downtown Dubuque. Students will be given a bingo card with downtown businesses, and the more places they visit, the greater their chances of winning a prize.
“The locations are everything from restaurants to the Multicultural Family Center to River Lights Bookstore — all different kinds of locations so students can start to see the breadth of what Dubuque has to offer,” Walsh said. “As students start forming connections, I think it’s important for them to have that sense of belonging not only on our Loras campus, but also in Dubuque.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.