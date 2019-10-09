The City of Dubuque will hold its free City Expo 2019 event from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at Five Flags Center.
The event will feature a special All-America City exhibit, according to a press release. The exhibit will showcase City department and community partners whose work was featured in the winning application.
Expo attendees can win door prizes by participating in an “Expo Passport” activity, according to the release. Passport forms will be provided at the event and must be completed and submitted before leaving the event. Participants need not be present to win.
Door prizes include a family summer swimming pool pass, $50 credit for leisure services programs, a foursome of golf and two carts at Bunker Hill Golf Course, annual yard waste decals, Jule bus passes and more.
Informational materials and complimentary food will be available.