When Leslie Pralle Osborn began using the artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT to help create lesson plans in her high school classroom this year, she worried she might be making a mistake by exposing students to a tool many suspected they would use to cheat.
However, the Hampton-Dumont (Iowa) High School teacher quickly realized how pervasive artificial intelligence already was in her students’ lives — and in her own, from navigation devices to doorbell cameras.
Additionally, as Osborn told a room of 50 educators at Dubuque’s Grand River Center on Tuesday, she immediately saw how the chatbot could help relieve teachers’ cognitive loads and help them “work smarter, not harder.”
“I want to think about how we can get (artificial intelligence) to work for us,” she said.
Osborn’s presentation on artificial intelligence software such as ChatGPT — and its place in the classroom — was one of many featured sessions at Keystone Area Education Agency’s Premier Education Conference, which continues today.
Annette Hyde, director of special education for Keystone AEA, said about 430 educators registered for the event, which is being held fully in person for the first time since 2019.
“It is wonderful to have everyone back,” she said. “Teachers need this chance. Learning fills our buckets and helps us remember why we do what we do.”
Osborn said she spent this spring getting to know ChatGPT after OpenAI launched the chatbot in November. The program can complete numerous tasks, from creating computer programs to writing stories, poems and essays; answering test questions; composing music; summarizing text and more.
Many educators have sounded the alarm about AI’s potential use as a cheating tool. Osborn acknowledged that those concerns are real but noted that ChatGPT also can help teachers generate ideas, plan lessons and grade assignments, leaving them with more time to focus on students rather than repetitive tasks.
“There’s so many things that we can do with artificial intelligence to make our jobs, not even necessarily easier, but just help us think about the hard stuff in a different way,” she said. “It gives me the chance to be more creative because I’m not bogged down in the details. … It lets you do the deep work instead of focusing on the more mundane.”
Osborn demonstrated how increasingly specific prompts can lead the chatbot to generate a lesson plan or a rubric that meets certain state educational standards, includes desired types of activities and fits within a specified time frame.
She said services such as ChatGPT can help students strengthen their work. If the assignment involves writing a persuasive paper, students could ask the chatbot to provide a counterargument for what they have written, then use the results to go back and make their original argument better.
However, she noted that the chatbot can be incorrect or inaccurate and can be used to create false or misleading text, a fact teachers should keep in mind and impress upon their students when addressing the limitations of such technology.
Osborn said ChatGPT and similar tools can serve as a grading assistant, but they should be used only as a “starting point” to help educators format feedback or provide a different perspective.
“I will never just copy and paste their feedback or their grade from ChatGPT because I am responsible for the grades of my students,” she said.
After the presentation, Eleanor Roosevelt Middle School Principal Jeff Johll and structural behavior teacher Diona Montana said they still had a lot to learn about the possible uses of AI in the classroom but added Osborn’s presentation had shown them how tools such as ChatGPT can help teachers.
“We always need to be looking for efficiencies. I’m just not sure yet how to use this tool for those, but I’m open to it,” Johll said. “If we can increase the efficiency of the way we work, students will benefit.”
Montana said she had not previously been aware of the extent to which AI software could be customized based on specific prompts such as the ones Osborn showed.
“The specificity is impressive,” she said, noting that having a tool to create things such as rubrics would be valuable for her. “The outline can be created for you, and then you can use it as a standard resource.”