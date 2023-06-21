When Leslie Pralle Osborn began using the artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT to help create lesson plans in her high school classroom this year, she worried she might be making a mistake by exposing students to a tool many suspected they would use to cheat.

However, the Hampton-Dumont (Iowa) High School teacher quickly realized how pervasive artificial intelligence already was in her students’ lives — and in her own, from navigation devices to doorbell cameras.