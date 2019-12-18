Members of Dubuque Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9663 have installed a flag disposal box at the Department of Veterans Affairs clinic at Plaza 20, 2600 Dodge St.
Older, faded, torn or otherwise damaged American flags may be deposited in the box, according to a press release.
Deposited flags will receive a “proper, honorable disposal by military veterans,” according to the release.
The organization also plans to add a flag disposal box next year at the Veterans Freedom Center, 2245 Kerper Blvd., No. 1.