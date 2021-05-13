EDGEWOOD, Iowa – An Edgewood meat processing business has broken ground on a new facility.
Edgewood Locker began construction of the approximately $8.6 million project May 12, according to a press release.
The 19,000-square-foot facility will be located to the north of the business’ current building. The two buildings will be connected by two hallways.
Edgewood Locker provides meat processing services to livestock producers and manufactures meat for retail and wholesale sales.
The release states that the new facility will increase the business’ capacity for wholesale meat processing. The new facility will feature receiving docks and associated coolers and freezers and areas for raw product packaging, ham and bacon curing and cooking and smoking.
The business’ existing facility will be repurposed to accommodate custom processing when the new facility is completed, according to the release.
The expansion will result in an additional 14 full-time jobs and a number of part-time and seasonal positions, according to the release.
Future plans include increases of cooler space and increasing the size of the business’ retail space.