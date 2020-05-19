CASCADE, Iowa -- The spring citywide cleanup for Cascade residents will take place beginning at 7 a.m. Saturday, June 6.
The collection is limited to two large items and the equivalent of four 33-gallon garbage cans per household.
Metal and wood must be separated into manageable bundles, and paint or stain cans must be emptied and dried out. Appliances, monitors and TVs will be picked up curbside and will require a $15 tag. The tag purchase can be added to your utility bill or payments can be put in the city drop box. Tags will be mailed.
Items not permitted include business/farm or household chemicals, car batteries, construction materials, ammunition or explosives, diethyl ether or picric acid, or tires.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dubuque Metropolitan Area Solid Waste Agency is not offering on-site services for electronic and hazardous household items, nor will they accept items from individuals at the landfill.