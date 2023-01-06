Business leaders Thursday yet again asked state lawmakers to help bolster workforce in Iowa by taking action in their upcoming legislative session.
The comments came during Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual legislative session kickoff event.
Lawmakers shared a wide range of options to address the chamber’s top priority — from loosening restrictions on youth employees to making the state more friendly to immigrants. Area Republican lawmakers, who will have an even-greater majority in both chambers this year thanks to last year’s election, also said the session would focus on significant tax reforms for the third straight year.
Chamber President and CEO Molly Grover referred to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics figures that showed 113,000 job openings in Iowa last fall as evidence of the business community’s need for help when it comes to workforce.
“A lack of available workers continues to be the biggest barrier for area businesses,” she told lawmakers during the event attended by about 100 people at Hotel Julien Dubuque.
The lawmaker panel featured Iowa Sens. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, and Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, and Iowa Reps. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque; Lindsay James, D-Dubuque; Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta; and Steve Bradley, R-Cascade. Koelker attended virtually from a conference in Texas.
Lundgren again will chair the Iowa House of Representatives Commerce Committee and will have significant control over business policy. She said one strategy she would pursue is deregulating the jobs that youth workers could take.
“We put a lot of restrictions on our children who are probably capable of doing a lot of jobs — think of using a pizza dough roller or running a hotel laundry machine,” she said. ‘We’ve got a lot of children who are definitely mature enough to do some of those jobs, but (we) do not let them.”
Isenhart praised the state’s community colleges as a crucial workforce development tool but said the state — and nation — needed to change the way it welcomes immigrants to address workforce needs.
“I don’t think there is much hope in rebuilding our population ourselves,” he said. “We need to look to immigration. Historically, that is how this nation has grown its workforce. There needs to be concerted attention on how to bring them here this session.”
Koelker and Bradley both touted Republicans’ income tax cuts of last year as a way to retain and attract workers.
“Our tax plan is going to be bringing people into Iowa who see the momentum,” Koelker said.
Jochum urged increased investment in quality-of-life improvements.
“We need to retain workers we have and find ways to attract younger and new people to our state,” she said. “That includes that we have affordable and accessible health care, that we have affordable housing, a clean environment, good wages.”
Jochum also said Iowa needed to create a stepped-down reduction of financial assistance programs for parents, to avoid what is known as the “cliff effect” — in which parents earn their way past qualification thresholds for assistance and, so, drop out of the workforce.
The chamber also requested increased state investments in child care assistance programs to help keep parents in the workforce.
James said those programs were a must if Iowa hopes to attract workers from outside, referencing her own experience.
“We sat on a waitlist for my youngest child for a year,” she said. “That meant I stayed home until we could get a spot. There are people who want to work but cannot because they can’t afford child care.”
The chamber also prioritized a range of tax preferences, lauding Republicans’ 2022 reform reducing the corporate tax rate. A chief priority was protecting any efforts to alter the tax-increment-financing program, where incremental increases to property values are rebated to local governments and developers. It has been widely used in Dubuque County.
Koelker, though, said that with Iowans still reeling from sustained, increasing inflation in recent years, all programs would be on the table as the majority considered further tax reform.
“It’s probably going to look at all of the tax credits and all of the things,” she said. “At the end of the day, we need to give Iowans relief.”
Another priority for the chamber was returning service by a major commercial airline to Dubuque Regional Airport after American Airlines ended service from there to Chicago last year. Ultra-low-cost carrier Avelo Airlines will offer direct flights between Dubuque and Orlando International Airport on Wednesdays and Saturdays starting on Jan. 11 but not the daily flights to a major hub the airport previously had.
Bradley, who lives in the portion of Cascade that falls in Jones County, only technically represents part of Dubuque County until Monday, Jan. 9. At that time, his new district will cover all of Jones County and most of Jackson County, other than the southwest corner and the city of Maquoketa. But he promised to be a fierce advocate for the airport due to the close ties.
“I will do anything to increase ridership out of Dubuque and to get a new carrier,” he said. “I’m a flight instructor and private pilot and love the Dubuque airport.”
