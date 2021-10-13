Changes to Iowa elections law and a quick turnaround from the recent City of Dubuque primary has put early and mail-in voting for city residents behind by a few days for the Nov. 2 election.
New election reforms passed by Republican lawmakers and enacted this year allow Iowa voters to begin voting early in-person today. Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones county auditors also can begin mailing absentee ballots to those who have requested them.
The exception is for voters in the city of Dubuque. Because municipal races there required a primary, held on Oct. 5, the subsequent canvassing and printing of ballots have pushed the mailing of ballots and early voting for Dubuque residents to later this week.
“They’re currently being shipped,” said Jenny Hillary, Dubuque County deputy commissioner of elections. “We are supposed to get them (today), but when we get ballots in, we have to count them all, reconcile what we ordered and what came in, do a lot of balancing. We are planning on Thursday having them ready.”
Requested absentee mail-in ballots for city of Dubuque residents also cannot be shipped until they are ready.
“(On Wednesday), 71 ballots, we’ll mail out to county residents — those who have requested those from outside of Dubuque,” Hillary said. “But for the 852 people in the City of Dubuque who have requested, that will all begin to go out in the mail Thursday.”
Hillary had some concerns about another change in Iowa law requiring that ballots be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day. That gives Dubuque residents less than three weeks to receive their ballot, fill it out and mail it in.
Residents also have until 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 18, to request an absentee ballot. Voters whose absentee ballot request forms arrive at their county auditor’s office after Monday will have to either vote early in-person or at polls on Election Day.
City of Dubuque voters do have some practice with this tight turnaround, having just gone through the primary process. Despite elections officials’ early concerns, that process went well.
“Surprisingly, we did not have any late-arriving ballots,” Hillary said. “For the primary and now for this regular city/school election, we included a sheet on bright paper that explained everything. I’ll be curious with this November general election, as we get more voters, what that looks like.”
Jackson County Deputy Auditor Mary Stickley said workers in the auditor’s office also are busy reminding residents of the new, tighter turnaround.
“We’re letting everybody know that the timeline is shorter this year,” she said. “So far (for absentee ballot requests), it’s kind of slow. We do have some competitions, but things are just starting to gear up. Time is very short.”