An Arizona-based company seeking to buy the Dubuque Soccer Complex plans to allow a local soccer group to continue using the property for $1 per year if the company acquires the site.
The deal would mirror the lease agreement that already exists between Dubuque Soccer Alliance and Dubuque Community Schools, which currently owns the property. The alliance has leased the complex since 1993 and manages the site currently used by local soccer organizations.
Mark Dyer, principal of Court One LLC, said the deal would come with three conditions for the alliance, one of which is a requirement that the group continues to maintain the soccer fields. Dyer declined to disclose the other two conditions.
Jon Denham, vice president of Dubuque Soccer Alliance, said Monday that his organization still needed to learn more about the agreement before members can decide if they will support it.
“We need any details from them before I can truly comment on how beneficial it would be for the alliance,” he said. “It looks good on paper, but there is no guarantee that it would be beneficial in the short term or long term.”
Court One LLC submitted a $1.8 million bid to buy the soccer complex from the district to construct a more-than-100,000-square-foot sports facility on the property.
Dubuque Soccer Alliance submitted a $1.55 million bid for the property. Officials for the group said they planned to improve the complex, including improving lighting and expanding parking.
Dubuque Community School Board members last week voted, 6-1, to table the sale of the complex and give the district’s attorney time to clarify questions related to Court One’s planned use of the property. Several board members indicated their support for selling the complex to Court One.
On Monday, School Board Member Tami Ryan reiterated her support for Court One’s bid, saying it best benefits both the community and the district.
“Any agreement that benefits all parties is beneficial,” Ryan said. “Our criteria was met with the bids. (Court One LLC) had the higher bid.”
Dyer said he plans to work closely with Dubuque Soccer Alliance to ensure that the cost of youth soccer programming does not increase as a result of Court One’s purchase of the soccer complex.
If Court One acquires the property, the company intends to form an advisory board made up of community members that would help direct the future use of the complex, Dyer said. Two of those board seats would be occupied by members of Dubuque Soccer Alliance.
Dyer said he also plans to allow local schools’ cross country teams to use the property for free.
Dyer said offering the soccer fields to the alliance for $1 per year likely would impact the financial performance of the planned sports facility, but he ultimately wants to prioritize the property’s benefit to the community.
“We’re going into this knowing darn well we may never make a profit, and we’re OK with that,” Dyer said. “I want to give back to this community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.