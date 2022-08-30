Tami Ryan
Buy Now

Tami Ryan

An Arizona-based company seeking to buy the Dubuque Soccer Complex plans to allow a local soccer group to continue using the property for $1 per year if the company acquires the site.

The deal would mirror the lease agreement that already exists between Dubuque Soccer Alliance and Dubuque Community Schools, which currently owns the property. The alliance has leased the complex since 1993 and manages the site currently used by local soccer organizations.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.