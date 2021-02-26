CASCADE, Iowa — A pizza chain has announced an opening date for its new restaurant in Cascade.
Happy Joe’s will open on Monday, March 1, at 201 First Ave. W, the business announced Thursday. The restaurant will be located in a site that formerly housed Corner Tap.
John Lehmann, owner of the Cascade Happy Joe’s, said earlier this year that the restaurant would offer its trademark pizza as well as a variety of lunch specials. It will employ about 20 workers. The Cascade Happy Joe’s can be reached at 563-852-3838.
It will share the building with The Corner Taproom, a new venture by the owners of Textile Brewing Co. in Dyersville that will feature Textile’s beer as well as that from breweries across the state. An opening date for that business has not been set, but it is expected to be announced soon.