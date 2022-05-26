Just 13 days before primary election day, Democrat Abby Finkenauer returned to her home county for a stop in Dubuque, where she contrasted her experience and perspectives with rival U.S. Senate candidates on a number of topics.
Before a crowd of 30 at Dimensional Brewing on Wednesday night, the former congresswoman for Iowa’s First Congressional District leaned hard on her support for term limits. She insisted that Iowa’s current, longtime Republican U.S. senator, Chuck Grassley, has grown disconnected from the state in his 47 years in Congress.
“I will never forget where I come from and who I fight for,” she told the crowd, many of whom she has known since childhood.
Finkenauer detailed a campaign stop in Grassley’s hometown of New Hartford, saying a “hollowed out” main street there showed needed change.
“I’ve seen a lot (of small towns) where there are windows broken or doors shuttered. I saw that even in Grassley’s hometown,” she told the Telegraph Herald after the event. “So we’re getting out and letting people know they can have someone who will fight to keep opportunities in our smaller towns and keep Iowans here. Because (Grassley) sat and watched as manufacturing left and our young people left, and he hasn’t done anything.”
That struck a chord with Joanie McDonough, of Dubuque.
“She made some valid points about term limits and keeping the connection to the people and places you came from,” she said.
Larry Nagle attended the event, acknowledging that Finkenauer had been friends with his children. He agreed that Grassley “needs to go.”
McDonough, who had only met Finkenauer as a voter, said she was also concerned about ripple effects of a country without Roe v. Wade.
Finkenauer said that issue differentiated her from other Democratic primary candidates.
“Besides Kirsten Synema, who I don’t count for a whole lot of anything right now, there isn’t a woman standing on the Senate floor who is of child-bearing age,” she told the TH. “I have a stake in it and want to make sure women across the country have a voice.”
Finkenauer also said her record in her one term in Congress sets her apart.
She faces retired Navy Admiral Michael Franken and rural physician Dr. Glenn Hurst in the June 7 primary. Franken will be in Dubuque on Saturday.
Finkenauer also responded to the killing of 19 school children in a recent shooting in Texas, calling for gun control at least beginning with closing background check loopholes and creating red flag laws.
“I was 10 years old when Columbine happened,” she said. “Senator Grassley had already been in Washington at that point for 23 years. Nothing has changed but the number of mass murders we’ve had in this country.”
During a call with Iowa reporters earlier Wednesday, Grassley expressed his sadness about the shooting, calling again for Congress to pass the Eagles Act he co-sponsored after the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Fla.
“My proposal gives expanded authority to the Secret Service National Threat Assessment Center with greater focus on school violence prevention,” he said. “It would help us proactively identify and manage these threats before they occur.”
