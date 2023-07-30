This year, like every year, the Dubuque County Fair features representatives of all sorts of community organizations aiming to spread word of their deeds — political parties included.
As the fair was underway, the Telegraph Herald visited the commercial building at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds to check in with the county’s political parties about what members have heard from interested passersby.
As of Friday afternoon, Republicans had been busy handing out yard signs and campaign materials for various presidential candidates ahead of the Iowa caucuses, while the Democrats — seemingly sidelined from the tradition due to the Democratic National Committee’s rejiggering of early primary states — were focused more on meeting new voters.
Dubuque County GOP Chair John Darrah on Friday stressed that the party’s job was not to advocate for any one presidential candidate, but to distribute what information they had and inform people about the 2024 caucuses, scheduled for Jan. 15.
“We have stuff from (former President Donald) Trump, (biotech entrepreneur and author) Vivek (Ramaswamy), (Florida Gov. Ron) DeSantis and (U.S. Sen.) Tim Scott,” he said. “People say, ‘Well you all are giving out all of this Trump stuff.’ Well, the Trump campaign brought the most different materials. I don’t want people to think we, as a party, are partial.”
Potential caucus-goers steadily stopped by the GOP booth to chat about the historically unique presidential primary race — what having Trump as a former president running was like, if any other candidates had a chance and other topics. Darrah had opted to not attend the Republican Party of Iowa’s 2023 Lincoln Day Dinner, where a full roster of candidates spoke Friday night, in favor of the one-on-one contact he got with potential voters while running the fair booth.
Throughout the week, several people who stopped by the booth pondered why Dubuque and surrounding counties have received so few candidate visits so far this election cycle. Darrah said it was hard to compare between years but said he expected the rate of visits to accelerate after Labor Day.
Loras College political science professor Chris Budzisz said the typical candidate stops had been “muted” this cycle but said campaigns seemed to have moved more of their activity online.
“I think our area hasn’t had the same number of big events,” he said. “And typically, Labor Day is when you’ll see a big ramp-up. But you could see campaigns focused on the digital space, with hyper-targeted efforts, which makes it difficult to gauge the real activity levels of the campaigns.”
Darrah said he also made a visit to the Dubuque County Democrats’ booth to meet Chair Matt Robinson. It was the first time the two party chairs had met since they were elected to lead this year. The meeting reflected the two chairs’ wishes of civility ahead of the 2024 general presidential election year.
“There is a way to disagree without being disagreeable,” Robinson said.
“There are two parties for a reason, so there are going to be differences of opinion,” Darrah said. “That doesn’t mean we have to be so divided.”
For Democrats’ part, Robinson said he had been encouraged by the party’s time at the fair being marked by enthusiasm from many newcomers to the area. He said numerous people had reported just having moved to the area and being thrilled to see active Democrats in what they assumed to be a solid-red state.
“So we’re able to see our numbers grow right there,” he said. “That’s someone who wasn’t here during the last election cycle.”
Although not a partisan organization, Dubuque County Right to Life has conducted a voting exercise in the commercial building during the fair. Led chiefly by Loras College student and Dubuque County Right to Life outreach intern Grace Van Petten, fair attendees can answer the question “Should abortion be illegal?” by dropping a piece of candy into jars for “Yes,” “No” or a middle option over the word “Or.”
“Most people have been in the middle,” Van Petten said Friday. “Today, we’ve gotten more ‘Nos’ than in the days before. But most people want to talk about the circumstances and exceptions between.”
Hinson, LaHood swing more at China
Area members of Congress serving on the U.S. House of Representative Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party headed into Congress’ summer recess last week with some tough parting words for the CCP.
U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Ill., introduced the Strategy to Oppose Purposeful CCP Aggression at the United Nations (STOP CCP at U.N.) to “curb the Peoples’ Republic of China’s (PRC) increasing influence” in multinational organizations, according to a release.
“The United States should not be on the sidelines while the CCP expands their influence through aggression and pressure at the U.N. and elsewhere,” he said in the release. “As Congress works to increase American competitiveness in relation to the CCP, this important bill will better equip the U.S. to counter the CCP and strengthen our diplomatic leadership at the U.N. and throughout the world.”
The bill would establish a new office at the U.S. Department of State focused on countering China’s influence and require annual reports on China’s efforts to install government officials in U.N. leadership positions.
U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, wrote a letter to the U.S. Government Accountability Office warning against the use of digital equipment produced by Chinese companies — many of which are wholly or partially owned by the Chinese government — in federal buildings.
“Just two weeks ago, CCP hackers breached the emails of the U.S. secretary of commerce and high-level State Department officials who were involved with planning (President Joe) Biden administration officials’ trips to China,” she said. “If there is still telecommunications and video surveillance equipment produced by the PRC or PRC-linked entities in federal buildings it should be unplugged, ripped off the wall and thrown where the sun doesn’t shine.”
Hinson also announced that she would be hosting a bipartisan roundtable of Select Committee members in Dysart, Iowa, on Thursday, Aug. 6, about both past confirmed and continuing suspected theft of Iowa seed technology.
Calendar
Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, Swiss Valley Park Sycamore Pavilion — Dubuque County Auditor Kevin Dragotto
- will host Pizza in the Park with food, live music and children’s games. Tickets start at $35, and donations go toward Dragotto’s reelection efforts.
- 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, Dubuque Shooting Society — The Dubuque County Republican Party will hold its annual Summer Picnic and Social, with guest speaker
Matthew Whitaker, who was an acting U.S. attorney general under former President Donald Trump. Tickets are $50 or $350 to reserve a table for eight.