Elected officials representing the tri-state area were quick to issue responses to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, ending constitutional protections for abortion.
Here is how politicians responded after the news broke. Some of the below statements have been edited for length.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds: "The Supreme Court’s greatest moments have come when it allows America to embody more perfectly the enduring truth on which it was founded: that all human beings, without exception, are created equal. By that measure, today’s historic decision is clearly one such moment. But the fight for life is not over. As governor, I won’t rest until every unborn Iowan is protected and respected."
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers: "I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again today: I will never stop fighting to make sure that every single Wisconsinite has the right to consult their family, their faith and their doctor to make the reproductive healthcare decision that is right for them, and without interference from politicians or members of the Supreme Court who don’t know anything about their life circumstances, values or responsibilities."
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker: "In Illinois, we've planned for this terrible day, an enormous step backward and a shattering loss of rights. We passed the Reproductive Health Act, enshrining choice as the law of the land in Illinois. We removed the trigger law that would have prohibited abortion in Illinois with the overturning of Roe v Wade. We expanded health care so that finances are not a barrier to receiving reproductive care. ...
"In Illinois, we will hold firm to these rights and continue to work with stakeholders to expand them. To that end, I am calling the General Assembly into special session in the coming weeks, with the support and consultation of House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch and Senate President Don Harmon. Together, we are committed to taking swift action to further enshrine our commitment to reproductive health care rights and protections."
U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa: "I’m proudly and adamantly pro-life. This decision reflects the science, will save lives and rightly returns policymaking power back to the American people and their elected officials."
U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa: "For many Americans, including myself, this decision is about far more than correcting a flawed legal analysis in Roe; it means that the rights of the unborn are no longer in jeopardy by our federal government. Our nation was founded on the fundamental principle we are endowed by our creator with the unalienable right to life -- a right that must be protected.
"This ruling does not ban the practice of abortion but instead empowers the people, through their accountable elected representatives to make commonsense policy decisions. It takes policymaking out of the hands of unelected judges."
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.: "The Senate Judiciary Committee will explore the grim reality of a post-Roe America in a hearing next month. The Court’s decision to erase the right to access an abortion will not only lead to the denial of critical health care services, but also criminal consequences for women and health care providers in states eager to embrace draconian restrictions. I will keep fighting to enshrine into law a woman’s right to make her own reproductive choices."
U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill.: "This disastrous, extreme decision that goes directly against what 70% of Americans want could have devastating, even deadly, consequences for women—especially women of color.
"Every single Republican who helped make this ruling possible should be ashamed, especially when those same Republicans are part of the reason so many Americans don’t have access to maternal healthcare, child care and paid parental leave.
"While this is a tragic day in our nation’s history, let’s be clear: this is not over, and we are far from powerless. I will never stop working to codify Roe v. Wade into law."
U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis.: "An activist majority of the Supreme Court has overturned Roe and nearly 50 years of precedent, taking away the constitutional rights of American women to make their own personal choices about their body, their health, and their family. Republicans have taken Wisconsin women back to 1849, and it is Republicans who want to keep us there with support for having politicians interfere in the freedoms of women who will now have fewer rights than their mothers and grandmothers have had for decades. I ask people to join this fight with their voices and their votes because we will not be taken back, we will move forward."
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.: "Today is a victory for life and for those who have fought for decades to protect the unborn. For almost 50 years, the decision of nine unelected justices have prevented a democratically derived consensus on the profound moral issue of abortion to be formed. This decision will now allow that democratic process to unfold in each state to determine at what point does society have the responsibility to protect life. Hopefully, the debate will be conducted with sincerity, compassion and respect for the broad range of views that people hold."
U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa: "This decision will save countless lives. In Congress, I will continue to champion pro-life policies and work to support expecting mothers and their babies."
U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa: "Today, the Supreme Court made the important decision to allow individual sates to be able to uphold the sanctity of life and protect the unborn. As a doctor, I believe that every life is precious and I have always and will always vote in support of protecting life and the unborn.
"Just as I did when I was a state senator, I will continue to work to ensure women have access to affordable contraceptives, quality maternal care, and provide support and increase awareness to adoption services."
U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill.: "In one fell swoop, six justices stripped away the rights of millions of Americans: Survivors of rape and incest are in danger; our medical privacy and autonomy are in jeopardy; and the Supreme Court has just legalized government-mandated pregnancies.
"I fear for the other fundamental rights these justices could take away from us and for the repercussions that will follow in the future. This is a tragic day for freedom in America."
U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis.: "Though this extreme ruling is rooted in misogyny and disproportionately impacts women, it also undermines every American’s right to bodily autonomy and threatens other essential protections for privacy and self-determination. Justice Thomas’s concurring opinion calls on the court to revisit prior rulings on marriage equality, contraception and private relationships between consenting adults.
“The fight for basic human rights like abortion doesn't end here. The Senate must codify Roe today and not a day later.”
U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-Wis.: "For nearly half a century, women have been able to make personal decisions about their reproductive health, their lives and their futures without interference from the government. Removing this fundamental right will have devastating consequences for women and families across the nation. Today's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade means that millions of women will be living with fewer freedoms than their mothers and grandmothers and puts every American's right to privacy on shaky ground. We can't go backwards. Last year I voted to codify the rights Roe v. Wade protected, and the Senate must act with urgency to do the same.”
Illinois Rep. Andrew Chesney, R-Freeport: "I am pleased with the Supreme Court's decision on Roe v. Wade that returns the debate about abortion to the states where it belongs. State legislatures will now be tasked with setting the direction for abortion. I will continue to defend life and work towards ending pro-abortion policies here in Illinois."
Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque: "We knew this was coming. But it doesn't make it any easier to stomach. Women deserve the right to make choices about their life and their future -- including starting a family."
Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta: “Roe v. Wade is overturned! Life wins!”
Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque: "This is a travesty for the millions of women in Iowa, and everyone who supports access to safe, legal abortion. Some people will find out this week that they’re pregnant, and they won’t have the ability to make a meaningful decision about their future — a right that we’ve had for 50 years. ...
"The right to abortion is in grave danger in Iowa. We need to send a strong message to Republican politicians in Iowa who will see this as their opportunity to outlaw abortion: the majority of Iowans support safe and legal abortion."
