A Dubuque man is accused of stealing a vehicle at gunpoint Thursday, then crashing it a short time later.
Senna L. Miller, 20, of 1528 Southern Ave., was arrested at about 7:25 p.m. Thursday on charges of first-degree robbery, operating while under the influence, unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana and interference with official acts.
Court documents state that Danielle C. Keller, 19, of rural Dubuque, was driving west on Southern Avenue at about 6:40 p.m. Thursday when she came across the man later identified as Miller walking in the middle of the street.
"Keller tried to drive around Miller, but he kept walking in her vehicle's path, so she pulled over," documents state.
She then noticed he had a handgun in his hand, she reported. She asked if he wanted her vehicle, and he said, "Yes." Miller then pointed the gun at her chest and told her "hurry up" as she was getting out of the vehicle.
Keller ran to a nearby home to call 911.
Officers used traffic cameras to track the vehicle, which was last seen going east on Rhomberg Avenue. It was found crashed in the 2700 block of Rhomberg, and Miller was spotted walking nearby, at which point he was stopped by police, documents state.
Miller did not follow the commands of police and was arrested, at which point officers found a BB handgun tucked into the waistband in the back of his pants, documents state.
In addition to the criminal charges, Miller also was cited with reckless driving and failure to have a valid driver's license.