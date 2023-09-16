A fish at a Dubuque museum serves as protector of kelp forests in the wild.
An exploding population of sea urchins is eating kelp at rates fast enough to threaten kelp forests, which serve important roles in oceans, said Maia Davidson, assistant curator of living collections at National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium.
“There is a lot of biodiversity in kelp forests, and during storms, kelp forests help break up the waves to protect shores,” Davidson said. “Things like horn sharks, that eat urchins, are important to help keep the urchin populations in check and the kelp forests healthy.”
Recommended for you
The Telegraph Herald is regularly providing a closer look at animals at the museum. This week’s profile examines a type of shark that thrives at night and feeds along the seabed.
SPINES GIVE THESE SHARKS THEIR NAME
Horn sharks live along the Pacific coast in kelp forests.
The museum has a horn shark on display in the kelp forest exhibit of the Rivers to the Sea gallery.
The museum’s horn shark is a juvenile and about a foot long. It could grow to about 3 feet long when fully grown.
“They are called horn sharks because they have two dorsal fins on the top and in front of each of those is a spine,” Davidson said. “It is used purely as a defense mechanism. There have been accounts of bigger predators biting them, hitting those spines and then spitting them back out.”
The horn shark’s coloration — light brown with darker spots — also helps protect the fish from potential predators.
“When there are sandy bottoms, if a predator is looking down, (the horn shark) is going to blend in with the sand and different rocks,” Davidson said.
UNIQUELY SHAPED TEETH
Davidson said horn shark teeth are uniquely shaped.
“They’re not really sharp, they are more like molars, used for crunching,” she said. “Their mouths are on the bottom, so they will eat things that are on the bottom. They will be sifting through the sand and eat clams and different crustaceans. They will eat urchins and different fish found on the bottoms.”
Horn sharks are nocturnal hunters and normally spend days seeking protection under rocks.
“They tend to have their favorite dens that they will continue to go back to as a safe space during the day and then they will come out at night to hunt,” Davidson said. “There were a couple of studies done with turning on and off lights for these guys. It doesn’t seem to matter the time of day, it’s more about the amount of light.
“If there is no light, they will swim around. In one of the studies, they continued to swim around for 11 hours in the dark and finally settled down as soon as the lights came on. They stopped and went to go hide somewhere.”
The horn shark at the museum swims around for a spell, then rests on the bottom.
“Not every shark needs to keep swimming to breathe,” Davidson said. “Some sharks, like this one, have enough muscle to pull water in through their mouths and across their gills.”