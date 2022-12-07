CASCADE, Iowa — Bar Raising Fitness is opening a new gym in Cascade to offer area residents individually focused fitness training.
The business was founded by Brandon Hogan out of his East Dubuque, Ill., garage in 2018. In 2019, he opened a location in Dubuque and expanded to Dyersville in 2020. The Cascade gym is located at 1303 First Ave. E.
“I’ve played sports my whole life,” he said. “So, I’ve always been training and wanted to bring this type of service to the area to help athletes and individuals reach their goals.”
Hogan said Bar Raising Fitness is focused on matching each individual with a fitness routine that meets their particular needs and goals for lasting results.
“We take pride in teaching people how to train the right way,” he said. “We program individually for each client instead of just having one big workout program for everyone. We take a look at each person, assess where they’re at, what their goals are, then build the program around them, making sure to dial in on their technique and movement to make sure it’s done the right way and hold them accountable for what’s done outside the facility.
“We also take pride that we go for sustainable results. We never offer a quick fix like a lot of these online programs do when they say, ‘Lose weight in a couple of weeks.’ We want it to be sustainable results, something you can do the rest of your life.”
Hogan said he wanted to expand to Cascade because of the large population of skilled student-athletes, both in Cascade and Monticello.
“I think this area is in need of something like our individualized programs for fitness and athletes,” he said. “The demand is definitely here. The athletes of Cascade always do fairly well at sports and the same thing goes for Monticello. I want to give the athletes in this area the opportunity to receive training outside of their lifting programs at school, especially for those who want to go play in college. We can help them get there.”
Bar Raising Fitness provides one-on-one training, private small groups of two to five people, team training, fitness classes and athlete group programs for high school, youth and middle school. The Cascade location employs two full-time trainers.
