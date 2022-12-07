Bar Raising Fitness
Buy Now

Brandon Hogan, of Bar Raising Fitness, has opened a new location in Cascade, Iowa.

 JESSICA REILLY

CASCADE, Iowa — Bar Raising Fitness is opening a new gym in Cascade to offer area residents individually focused fitness training.

The business was founded by Brandon Hogan out of his East Dubuque, Ill., garage in 2018. In 2019, he opened a location in Dubuque and expanded to Dyersville in 2020. The Cascade gym is located at 1303 First Ave. E.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.