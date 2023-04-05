DYERSVILLE, Iowa — In nearly two months, Dyersville Family Aquatic Center is scheduled to open its doors, but unless officials can find more lifeguards, they might be offering significantly fewer operating hours.
Last year, the pool had a staff of 20 guards, but as of the end of March, only 12 or 13 had applied.
With the May 27 opening day fast approaching, Parks and Recreation Director Adam Huehnergarth said officials are getting creative in their search for potential employees.
“It’s getting to the point where we could use some help from the community to attract some applicants,” Huehnergarth said. “We’re just not getting those eighth-graders and freshmen. They aren’t thinking about being a lifeguard.”
In a worst-case scenario where the pool can’t get more than 13 applicants, Huehnergarth said that simply would result in the pool not being open for as many hours.
“We might have to take away mornings or evenings or even full days during the week,” he said.
This issue also isn’t unique to Dyersville. City of Dubuque officials also are working to hire enough lifeguards to open both municipal pools.
“After seeing that, it kind of worries me that it’s just not here. It’s other places,” he said.
Wages are fairly standard across the industry, with most pools offering similar starting pay. Pools also have to compete with other jobs that typically attract teenagers who may be offering higher starting wages.
But what the Dyersville pool has going for it in this arena, Huehnergarth said, is that returning lifeguards are guaranteed a wage increase, and they are able to start working at a younger age, something he wants to capitalize on.
“The 15-year-olds that are eligible to be lifeguards are making $11.50 (per hour),” he said. “That’s pretty good. They can’t work at a lot of other places until they’re 16.”
For facility assistants, the starting age is 14.
“It’s a great opportunity to break into the workforce, and you’d only have to work 10 hours a week,” Huehnergarth said.
By the time they are hitting their third or fourth year, Huehnergarth said, they are making a good income.
He also said there is a misconception that if a person is hired on as a lifeguard or facility assistant, they are going to need to work all summer.
“A lot of it is part-time,” he said. “We do have full-time staff, but a lot of them are in college or going to college and they’re in it for the money. But it’s a good place to get into the workforce, meet new people and learn some life lessons.”
Huehnergarth said he hopes alerting the public to the staffing situation could help drive applications, and he also will be reaching out to area schools and past lifeguards for suggestions.
Huehnergarth said while the city would like to have everything in place by the end of April, there is no firm application deadline.
“We’ll take lifeguards at any time, but they have to get certified, and the certification class is tentatively planned for May 13,” he said.
The costs of certification are reimbursed if a guard sticks it out for the entire summer. More information on requirements and applications can be found on the city’s website or by contacting City Hall.
Unless things begin to pick up, this could be a difficult summer at the pool.
“With only 12 lifeguards, that could put us in a bit of peril,” Huehnergarth recently told the City Council. “We have a little bit of time left, but it is starting to get concerning.”
