DYERSVILLE, Iowa — In nearly two months, Dyersville Family Aquatic Center is scheduled to open its doors, but unless officials can find more lifeguards, they might be offering significantly fewer operating hours.

Last year, the pool had a staff of 20 guards, but as of the end of March, only 12 or 13 had applied.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.