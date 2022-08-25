Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Police said a Dubuque woman sexually abused a teenage boy.
Brianna M. Lightfoot, 23, of 2811 John F. Kennedy Road, was arrested at 6:36 a.m. Wednesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging third-degree sexual abuse-child victim.
Court documents state that Lightfoot admitted to authorities in May 2021 that she had sexual intercourse with a teenager in April 2021.
The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information for victims of alleged sexual crimes.
The teenager also told police that he and Lightfoot had sexual intercourse at her residence in April 2021.
