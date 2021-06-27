The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Daniel A. Rodgers, 32, no permanent address, was arrested at 6:55 p.m. Friday at 2055 Holliday Drive on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of contraband cocaine at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center, where Rodgers was taken after his arrest.
- Matthew J. Gourley, 32, of 2607 Van Buren Street, reported $500 worth of damage to a vehicle at 12:09 a.m. Thursday at 399 Loras Blvd.
- Wendy’s, 1255 E. 16th St., reported at 8:40 a.m. Thursday the theft of $800 via embezzlement that occurred at about 2 p.m. Wednesday.