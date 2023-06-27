Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
CASCADE, Iowa — Iowa Lottery officials said a jackpot-winning ticket worth $390,191 was purchased in Dubuque County.
Saturday’s winning ticket in the Super 7s Progressive InstaPlay game was purchased at Casey’s, 717 First Ave. E., in Cascade, according to the Iowa Lottery.
Super 7s Progressive InstaPlay is a $30 game. The game’s jackpot starts at $50,000 and increases with each ticket sold statewide until it is won.
The Super 7s Progressive jackpot had been growing for more than two months before Saturday’s winner.
