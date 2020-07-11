Dubuque police said a man stole $1,000 from a woman, then assaulted her in an alley while robbing her and stealing a vehicle.
Jeremy S. Bakken, 35, of Platteville, Wis., was arrested at 2:18 a.m. Friday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging first-degree robbery, second-degree theft and a probation violation in Wisconsin.
Court documents state that Sasha E. Ginter, 29, of rural Dubuque, saw Bakken rummaging through her purse on May 12 while she was taking a bath at the residence of Matthew J. Carter, 48, of 868 W. Fifth St., No. 1. She then noticed that $1,000 was missing.
She later confronted Bakken, who “stated that he had stashed (it) in an alley and that he would take her to it,” documents state.
Ginter said the two walked to an alley near West 11th and Wilson streets, where Bakken grabbed her phone from her hand “and then violently pushed her to the ground,” causing three fractures in her tailbone, documents state. Bakken then took her other belongings, including the keys to Carter’s vehicle. Bakken later took the vehicle as well.
Police reported that Bakken subsequently admitted to assaulting Ginter in Facebook messages to her mother and another person.
A warrant for his arrest was issued on May 15.