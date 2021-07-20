Police said an intoxicated pedestrian was injured when he struck a vehicle early Sunday in Dubuque.
Paul E. Newman Jr., 36, of Dubuque, was transported by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment, according to a Dubuque police report obtained today. Newman was treated and released from the hospital and subsequently arrested on a charge of public intoxication.
Police said Jason J. Weipert, 38, of Asbury, Iowa, was driving west on Third Street between Main and Locust streets at 1:55 a.m. Sunday when Newman walked south from an alley between Main and Locust streets and stepped into Third Street. Weipert swerved to avoid hitting Newman on the passenger side of the vehicle. Newman held out his hand, struck the vehicle and fell onto the pavement.