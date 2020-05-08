Police said a woman was arrested Thursday after nearly hitting a man with her vehicle last weekend in Dubuque.
Kenedra R. Harris, 30, of 355½ Klingenburg Terrace, was arrested at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging assault while displaying a weapon and fourth- degree criminal mischief. Harris also was cited with failure to have a valid driver’s license.
Court documents state that Harris tried to hit Derrick D. Trawick, 37, of 1028 Walnut St., at about 4:20 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Wilson Ave.
Trawick told police that after Harris tried to hit him with the vehicle, she continued north on Wilson Avenue, stopped, turned around and passed him while throwing a can of air freshener at his vehicle, causing about $500 worth of damage to the rear bumper.
Trawick recorded the incident and turned the video over to police. Documents state that the video shows Harris nearly striking Trawick with her vehicle.
Harris told police that she swerved to avoid other objects in the roadway.
The arrest warrant was issued Monday.