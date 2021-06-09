A cellular company has donated close to $25,000 worth of wireless hot spots and internet service to Boys & Girls Club of Greater Dubuque.
US Cellular donated 35 hot spots and at least 13 months of service to the nonprofit to ensure internet access through the coming school year, according to a press release.
The devices will help the nonprofit with connectivity when youth are there learning virtually and can also be loaned out to families so they can access the internet at home.
The release notes that while Dubuque Community Schools resumed in-person classes during the recently completed school year, the devices can still be used by students to do school work at Boys & Girls Club or at home.