HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation intends to share a public presentation regarding proposed improvements to Wisconsin 80 and Wisconsin 11 in Grant County.
A prerecorded video will be posted to the DOT’s website at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, along with instructions for how to submit comments.
The presentation concerns a proposed roundabout in the village, which has drawn widespread criticism from residents and officials.
The presentation will be accessible for viewing at www.bit.ly/3v358pF.