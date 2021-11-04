Additional local election results from Jackson County are now available after county officials tabulated write-in votes submitted in Tuesday’s election.
Below are results for races that were not available on Tuesday or Wednesday.
ANDREW MAYOR-- No candidate filed for the position. Mike Roeder received the most write-in votes with 44 votes.
ANDREW CITY COUNCIL (three seats, four-year terms) -- Donald L. Regan and Tracey Till, the only candidates to file, earned two of the seats available. John Williams secured the third seat with 18 write-in votes.
ANDREW CITY COUNCIL (one seat, two-year term) -- No candidate filed. Isaac Ambrosy and John Williams both earned seven write-in votes.
Jackson County Auditor Alisa Smith said the winner for that seat will be determined by drawing lots. However, as Williams already secured the third four-year seat on the council, if he is selected as the winner for this seat, he would need to submit a letter of resignation for one of the two seats.
MAQUOKETA CITY COUNCIL, WARD 2 -- No candidate filed. Cory Simonson, who currently holds the seat, earned the most write-in votes with 15 votes.
SABULA MAYOR -- Paul Figie, the only candidate to file, received 58 votes. However, write-in candidate Troy Hansen bested Figie with 67 votes to secure the position.