DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- The first phase of the Bear Creek restoration project is set to begin and should be completed by this fall, according to officials.
The $448,713 project will consist of grading, rock movement and tree clearing.
Oxbows, or U-shaped bends, will be created just outside of the creek’s banks as part of the project. The oxbows will be separate from the creek during normal flows but will capture excess water and sediment during periods of high water.
The seeding and most of the major work will be completed by Saturday, Oct. 31.
The second phase will consist of native seeding and will begin in spring 2021.