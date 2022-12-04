Former U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer has been hired to work for the U.S. State Department.
The Democrat who grew up in Dubuque County will be the department’s special envoy for global youth issues.
“In her new role, Special Envoy Finkenauer will serve as the department’s principal public representative on youth issues, engaging a variety of stakeholders to channel their good ideas back to the department,” states a press release. “She will encourage youth-related programming around the administration’s foreign policy priorities and existing regional initiatives, while consistently and meaningfully consulting with young people on the formulation and implementation of relevant policies and programs.”
Finkenauer served two terms in the Iowa House of Representatives, then one term in the U.S House of Representatives. She was the second-youngest woman ever elected to Congress, the first woman to serve Iowa’s First Congressional District and the youngest woman to ever pass a bill in the U.S. House
She lost her reelection bid in November 2020 to Republican Ashley Hinson. After that defeat, she was considered by the Biden administration for the U.S. secretary of labor position, though she was not selected.
Most recently, Finkenauer ran for U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley’s seat this year but was bested in the Democratic primary by retired U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Michael Franken. Grassley then topped Franken in the general election.
