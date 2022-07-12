DYERSVILLE, Iowa – James Kennedy Public Library has been accredited by the State Library of Iowa, state officials announced.

State Librarian Michael Scott said in a statement that the Dyersville library has been recognized for “their commitment to excellence in public library services for their community.”

The accreditation is valid through June 30, 2025.

