New laws taking effect today impact areas such as restaurants and child care in Iowa and law enforcement in Illinois.
Of the region’s three states, Iowa’s laws most often become effective as of July 1. Some laws take effect that day in Illinois as well, but only when explicitly written as such or when they are budget-related.
In Wisconsin, laws traditionally take effect upon enactment by the governor. And none of the 56 laws signed as of Wednesday bore a July 1 start date.
In Iowa, some changes or programs that were put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic were made permanent by new laws.
During the state’s disaster declaration, bars and restaurants were allowed to sell to-go alcoholic cocktails to customers. The rule was aimed at keeping the restaurants and bars afloat when they were closed by order, operating at reduced capacity or emptier due to customer concerns over COVID-19.
This proved helpful enough that the Iowa Legislature — along with nine other states so far — opted to make the rule permanent.
Toby Rhodes, general manager of The Vault Restaurant and Cocktail Lounge in Dubuque, said the business sold fewer to-go cocktails later in the pandemic than when it was offering carryout only. But he said it still is an option some customers enjoy, especially at the end of a meal.
“There’s still the occasional person who comes and dines in but says, ‘I’ll have another for at home,’” he said. “So, we’ll tell them how they’ll get it and when they can open it.”
Iowa lawmakers also passed several laws that increase access to affordable child care for parents and guardians. Legislators have talked about improving the state’s child care landscape for years, including as a tool for economic development.
A measure with one of the greatest expected outcomes is a law that phases out state financial assistance for child care as a person’s income rises. This is intended to address what is known as the “cliff effect,” in which parents turn down a new job or promotion because the pay raise that would come with it would bump them over the maximum threshold and make them ineligible for state assistance.
Previously, a family of four could have an income of up to $59,625 annually — 225% of the federal poverty level — and still receive state assistance. But if they made any more, they were cut off.
The new law will allow families to receive assistance in lower amounts based on their income bracket, up to 275% of the federal poverty level. That equates to about $72,875 for a family of four.
Families with incomes up to 225% of the federal poverty level can have their child care costs covered by the state. Families with income between 225% and 235% of the poverty level would pay for 33% of their child care costs, with state assistance covering the rest. Families with income between 235% and 245% of the poverty level would have to cover 45% of their child care costs, with families responsible for increasing amounts until they reach 275%.
Dave Lyons, sustainable innovations consultant for Greater Dubuque Development Corp., studies child care in the area and its impacts on workforce and the community. He said the new law will be a game-changer.
“The cliff effect has been something we’ve known about for a long time,” he said. “The Legislature is finally doing something to address it in a very real way.”
Another piece of Iowa legislation taking effect removes the requirements for permits to purchase a handgun from a licensed seller or private individual or to carry it in public. The exception for the new law is in places with security personnel to screen for guns.
Another change will allow casinos to simulcast dog or horse races from foreign jurisdictions on site.
In Illinois, a sweeping criminal justice reform omnibus law takes effect today.
Among many provisions, the 300-page law allows complaints against police officers to be made without sworn affidavits, allows the state attorney general to investigate and bring action against officers for patterns of problematic practices, requires more training to become an officer, bans various uses of force and requires monthly reporting to the state of uses of force by departments.
Messages left for Jo Daviess County Sheriff Kevin Turner and chiefs of police in East Dubuque and Galena were not returned.