NEW VIENNA, Iowa — The small community of New Vienna will pull together this weekend in support of a local family going through a tough time.
The 33rd New Vienna Tractor Pull will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, near the city’s baseball diamond. Proceeds will support the family of Mark and Kathy Klostermann, of Bankston.
“People will come for the family and the pull,” said Lynne Willenborg, head of donations. “The tractor pull has drawn a large crowd in the past, so I expect thousands of people to attend this year.”
Mark Klostermann has been battling neuromuscular disease for five years, according to an event flier. It started when he noticed weakness in his extremities.
Doctors initially struggled to determine what exactly was ailing the father of four. But in January, he was diagnosed with primary progressive multiple sclerosis.
Mark is undergoing treatment to slow the progression of the disease, which causes a person’s functional ability — such as his or her ability to walk — to decline gradually over time, according to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
The family was selected to be the beneficiaries of this year’s event by members of the New Vienna Tractor Pullers Association. Prior events supported the local fire department and an area resident battling an autoimmune disease.
There will be antique- and farm-class pulls during the day. A children’s pedal pull is set for 1 p.m.
Willenborg attributes the fundraiser’s success to residents of surrounding communities.
“Small-town people, they just know the families and want to help,” she said. “This is a good family event with a family feel.”
Silent and live auctions will take place throughout the day. The silent auction will end at 3 p.m. Items include toys, homemade wine and a trip to Nashville.
“The family is close friends of mine,” Willenborg said. “So I’d love to have people come out and support.”
Monetary donations are being accepted at DuTrac Community Credit Union.