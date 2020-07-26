LANCASTER, Wis. – Dale Lenth chugged along Grant County back roads in his 72-year-old tractor today, his faithful companion Sammy standing in a little box at Lenth's side.
The pair's tractor was among the first of 73 participating tractors to reach Vesperman Farms, near Lancaster, during the 11th annual Southwest Wisconsin Tractor Ride.
“I like being out in the open, driving slow for sightseeing purposes,” said Lenth, of Castalia, Iowa. “It’s very peaceful for me.”
Lenth’s dog, Sammy, is usually along for the ride during the annual event – this year, an approximately 50-mile round trip excursion that began in Fennimore and continued along back roads to Vesperman Farms and back again.
“He comes along all the time,” said Lenth, who has participated in the ride for about 10 years. “He likes to ride motorcycles, too. He rode out to Sturgis (South Dakota) with me three years ago.”
Today’s event was both revised and revived.
“We had (originally) canceled it, and then Vesperman Farms said they would (host us),” said organizer John Collins, of Fennimore.
Collins said the turnout for today's event was slightly smaller than previous years’ rides.
“We’ve had over 150 (tractors participate in previous rides), but with the virus and us canceling it and then bringing it back, it made a difference,” he said.
Collins helped launch the original tractor ride 11 years ago.
“For farmers like me, the tractors bring back good memories,” Collins said. “Farmers love it. They like to get on a tractor and blow a lot of black smoke.”
Collins drove an International Harvester 460 during today's ride.
Participants passed a couple of long-term care facilities along the route, then arrived at Vesperman Farms for a lunch, parking their tractors in lines for display.
“The fun of (the ride) is the thrill of it – seeing all of the tractors,” said organizer Shirley Stelpflug, of the Town of Preston. Stepflug helped provide traffic control during the event.
Some participating tractors towed wagons with friends and family members on board.
“This brings families together,” Stepflug said. “It’s a family fun event.”
Lenth relaxed with Sammy during today's lunch and before heading back on the return leg of the ride.
“I’m off the farm – I’m a retired truck driver,” he said, "But I love older tractors. I’ve had many.”