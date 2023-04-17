The city of Dubuque has changed an agreement with a local nonprofit that will now result in the city seeing the creation of fewer affordable housing units for the same amount of money.
However, city staff and officials with Affordable Housing Network, Inc., argued that the changes to the agreement are required to accommodate for rising construction costs and that partnering with the organization is still the best direction for the city in its attempts to create affordable housing.
“They are better at rehabilitating these homes than we are,” Housing and Community Development Director Alexis Steger said. “It is still a very good deal for us to partner with them.”
Recently, Dubuque City Council approved an amendment to a 2019 housing tax increment finance agreement that reduced the number of homes AHNI will need to rehabilitate over a five-year period from 20 to 10.
The agreement was created as part of the city’s ongoing effort to rehabilitate dilapidated homes into affordable housing.
However, the amendment does not change the allocation of $600,000 in housing TIF funds the city is granting to AHNI through the agreement. The city must use its Housing TIF fund to create affordable housing in the community.
Steger said AHNI has already rehabilitated six homes in Dubuque and was previously provided a $30,000 subsidy per unit to offset rehabilitation costs.
Under the new amendment, AHNI will be provided $60,000 per unit for the remaining homes it will rehabilitate, and the city also will cover the $25,000 down payment for the purchase of these units using housing TIF funds, which was previously paid for by the city with Community Development Block Grant funds.
Steger said the last two housing units AHNI had sold resulted in a net loss for the organization, largely due to increases in construction costs being seen throughout the country.
A home at 1448 Washington St. was rehabilitated by AHNI for $222,613 and sold for $147,000, resulting in a $54,613 loss when including closing costs and the city’s housing TIF fund contribution.
Another home at 1293 Walnut Street was rehabilitated for $230,910 and sold for $141,017. AHNI ended up losing $63,893 on the property.
“I think everyone has experienced those increased costs,” said Debbie Craig, chief advocacy officer for AHNI. “Across the board we are seeing costs that are 30% higher.”
Steger stressed that because AHNI is using affordable housing TIF funds, it must set the price of the homes at a rate that is affordable for a median income Dubuque resident, meaning the monthly mortgage must cost no more than 30% of that person’s monthly income.
She added that even with the increased costs, AHNI is still rehabilitating the dilapidated homes for less than what the city has been capable of doing with its own housing rehabilitation projects.
“When we rehab homes, we are experiencing a $75,000 loss on average,” Steger said. “It is still better to use those funds on them instead of ourselves.”
