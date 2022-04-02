The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Cherelle D. Bell, 33, of Chicago, was arrested at 1:52 p.m. Friday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging first-degree burglary, disorderly conduct and malicious prosecution.
  • Maxwell A. Schultz, 28, of Hazel Green, Wis., was arrested at 6:33 a.m. Friday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging second-degree theft.

