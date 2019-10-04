SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Senior Citizen Activities, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 10-11 a.m. senior fitness friends exercise; 11:30 a.m. lunch.
Meet & Greet Singles 50+, 5 p.m., Shot Tower Inn, 390 Locust St. Come for friends, food and/or cards. Details: Carol, 563-599-2957.
Saturday
Dubuque Farmers Market, 8 a.m., near City Hall, 10-13th and Iowa streets.
St. Luke’s Hosts Blessing of the Pets, 10 a.m., St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 1199 Main St., front steps. Pets are to be brought on a leash, in a cage or container. A blessing service will recognize love, care and concern for our animals. Rain or shine event.
50th Anniversary Banquet for the Dubuque Association of the Blind, 11 a.m., Tri State Independent Blind Society, 1068 Cedar Cross Road. 11 a.m.-noon is social hour, with Lou Oswald entertaining, followed by a catered chicken and ham dinner at noon. There will be a 50/50 raffle, door prizes and a silent auction.
Diamond Anniversary of the James Kennedy Public Library, noon, James Kennedy Public Library, 320 First Ave. E., Dyersville, Iowa. An afternoon of events, crafts, games, special visitors and refreshments for all ages.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Ron Lubbers, 6 p.m., Timmerman’s Supper Club, 7777 Timmerman Drive, East Dubuque, Ill.
Drew Hurn, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Caitlyn Wolf Band, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 9 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St., East Dubuque, Ill.
Saturday
Adam Beck & Amber Dawn, 6 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Jef Spradley, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Dubuque Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Five Flags Theater, 405 Main St.
Acoustic Tunes, 9 p.m., Dog House Lounge, 1646 Asbury Road.
VISUAL ARTS
Saturday
St. Luke’s Tiffany Windows Tours, 9 a.m., St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 1199 Main St. Free tours of St. Luke’s collection of more than 100 Tiffany glass windows. Donations accepted for future window restorations.
LITERARY ARTS
Today
Story Time on the Bus, 10 a.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Songs, stories and movement activities, with a short bus ride to follow. Registration required. For those ages 3-6.
Butterfly Feeder Craft, 10 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Learn about the importance of pollinators and make a butterfly feeder to take home. For those in grades 1-5.
Ag Careers and You, 1 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Do you know the many career opportunities that are available? Experience an interactive, hands-on exploration of the many careers. For those in grades six and above.
DESTINATIONS
Saturday
Walk with General Grant, 10 a.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St., Galena, Ill. No reservations are needed. Meet at the hotel lobby.
LEARNING
Today
Adulting 101: Self-Care, 3:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. Many don’t learn certain life skills until they have to and usually due to something going wrong. For those 16 and older.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 1024, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St. 7:45 a.m. weigh-in; 9 a.m. meeting. Details 563-588-1546.
Alcoholics Anonymous Living Sober Group, 9 a.m., Dubuque AA, 1646 Asbury Road. Details: 563-557-9196.
Al-Anon, 6:30 p.m., Dubuque Area Intergroup, 1670 Asbury Road. Details: 563-590-0232.
Reformers Unanimous — Addiction Recovery, 7 p.m., Bible Baptist Church, 940 Walker St.
Alcoholics Anonymous — Vision for Hope Group, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, sixth floor. Details: 563-557-9196.
Saturday
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Attitude Adjustment Group, 1166 Main St., lower level. Details: 563-557-9196.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Westside Club Room, 1646 Asbury Road, suite 7. Just the first 164 Pages Group.
Alcoholic Anonymous: The Something New Group, 9 a.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2155 University Avenue. Meeting is based on “As Bill Sees It” and the “AA 12 and 12.” Details: 563-663-3631.
Al-Anon Saturday Morning AFG, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, rooms 1A and 1B.
Debtors Anonymous, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1H. Money and debt meeting from 10:30-11:30 a.m. with quiet time for working on numbers from 11:30 to noon. Details: debtorsanonymous.org.
AA Women’s Group, 10:30 a.m. MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.
FOOD & DRINK
Today
Campout with Tri-State Sams, Sunshine Family Restaurant, 401 Central Ave. Details: 563-580-5899.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
St. Luke’s United Methodist Women’s Annual Fall Rummage Sale, 8 a.m., St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 1199 Main St. A $3 bag sale from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. New fall craft items and decor also for sale. All proceeds go to our mission work.
Saturday
Nerf Capture the Flag, 5 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Join for a monthly game after the library closes. Arrive before the library doors lock at 5. For those 18 and older.