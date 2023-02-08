Dubuque City Council members this week voted, 6-1, to adopt a policy that will give priority to city residents who apply for the city’s housing choice voucher program over nonresidents.

Dubuque Housing and Community Development Director Alexis Steger said the new residency preference policy will go into effect immediately. The housing choice voucher program accepts applications for 24 hours on the second Tuesday of each month.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.