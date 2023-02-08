Dubuque City Council members this week voted, 6-1, to adopt a policy that will give priority to city residents who apply for the city’s housing choice voucher program over nonresidents.
Dubuque Housing and Community Development Director Alexis Steger said the new residency preference policy will go into effect immediately. The housing choice voucher program accepts applications for 24 hours on the second Tuesday of each month.
Council Member David Resnick cast the dissenting vote against the policy, voicing his concern over potential retaliation from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The housing choice voucher program provides federal housing assistance to residents with low incomes and disabilities and locally is administered by the city.
Recommended for you
City staff have said the policy will help combat low rates of voucher recipients being able to find housing and help the city maintain the funding it is allocated annually by the federal government.
The city previously removed a residency preference policy after an investigation from 2009 to 2013 by HUD found some policies in the city’s housing choice voucher program were discriminatory and intended to reduce the number of Black residents moving to the city.
City officials at the time denied any intentional racial bias but made several changes in response, including dropping the residency preference.
City staff have said they would eliminate the new residency preference policy if the racial demographics of voucher recipients or applicants changes significantly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.