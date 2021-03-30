SHERRILL, Iowa — While one local camp serving people with disabilities has canceled its summer season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, two similar organizations are cautiously making plans to offer programming.
Officials from Camp Albrecht Acres in Sherrill announced their decision to cancel their 2021 season on Monday, saying they cannot ensure the health and safety of their camp populations with the ongoing pandemic.
Executive Director Eric Veltstra said that while many of Camp Albrecht Acres’ campers likely will be vaccinated in time for this summer, the same can’t be said for staff. Meanwhile, many of the people the camp serves are at risk for more severe cases of COVID-19.
“As much as we’re disappointed that we’re not going to see them, we’d feel a lot worse if one of them got sick because of having camp,” Veltstra said.
He also noted that the pandemic has made finding summer staff more difficult because officials cannot go to in-person recruitment events. Many staff also are recruited internationally, with about half coming using J-1 visas, which have been suspended for camp counselors during the pandemic. Countries from which the camp typically recruits also have travel bans.
“While I’m confident that we probably could get a core group of staff back here, it’s just not enough, especially if you’re also hiring to potentially compensate for people who need to quarantine, all that additional stuff that comes into play,” Veltstra said.
Camp Courageous near Monticello offers year-round programs. This spring, officials are hosting day camps for school groups and one-day travel programs for adults who have been vaccinated.
“It’s basically waiting for 100% of our staff to be vaccinated is why we’ve been introducing it back real slow because we’ve been very conscientious and we follow the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) rules,” CEO Charlie Becker said.
For the summer, Camp Courageous will offer day camps in which participants attend for a week but go home each night. That will be geared largely toward children, but officials are looking to set aside time for adult campers later in the season.
Becker said officials received an outpouring from parents, schools and others to reopen and that their decisions were based on safety. He also said camp experiences can play a key role in socialization for young participants.
At this point, officials are requiring adult participants and staff to be vaccinated. Officials also have implemented new sanitization measures and will require staff to wear masks. Children will be required to wear masks when they are able to do so.
At Wisconsin Badger Camp — located near Prairie du Chien, with a business office in Platteville — officials plan to run overnight camps at 50% capacity and require staff to be vaccinated, along with participants who are able to do so.
With the lower capacity, officials can reduce the number of people staying in the dormitories, and campers will go through their daily activities in pods of the same group of people.
“We will have much smaller groups,” Executive Director Brent Bowers said. “I think right now, we have it spread out that there are approximately seven campers per dormitory that can typically handle 16 to 23 people, so we can spread people out in the dorms as well.”
Bowers said most summer sessions will be for adult campers, while officials are planning two weeks of camp at the end of the summer for children and teenagers.
He said he is excited for the return of camp this summer.
“I feel really confident,” Bowers said. “We worked closely with our medical director and (have) taken into account CDC recommendations, and I’m feeling pretty good about it.”