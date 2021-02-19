LANCASTER, Wis. — Gena Reitano’s birthing center could pass for a cozy, two-bedroom farmhouse if a visitor did not take the time to inspect the bookcases.
A copy of “Be Your Own ‘Doctor’” sits on one shelf next to bottles of prenatal vitamins and deep tissue salve.
Reitano, a certified professional midwife, seeks to integrate pregnancy into daily living, making it as unobtrusive as the baby scale that rests atop a whitewashed antique wardrobe.
“The midwifery mode of care keeps pregnancy, labor and delivery normal,” she said. “It’s not a medical condition. It’s a natural condition.”
Reitano operates Tranquility Birth Services in rural Lancaster, where she tends to expectant women across southwest Wisconsin who desire a natural childbirth.
Reitano’s coverage area extends from rural Fennimore to Mazomanie and as far south as Darlington. She works with six to 10 clients per month.
Nearly all of her clients are Amish, a community that traditionally has shied away from modern medicine. But she perceives growing acceptance among the general public, too.
Just 8% of births in the U.S. are attended by midwives, but their importance in providing maternal care recently was recognized by the World Health Organization.
The agency, which declared 2020 the International Year of the Nurse and the Midwife, stated that interventions delivered by midwives could avert 80% of all stillbirths and maternal and neonatal deaths.
Midwives are trained birth attendants who can monitor expectant mothers over the course of a pregnancy. They manage labor and delivery using noninvasive techniques and provide postpartum follow-up.
Surgical interventions and pharmaceutical approaches to pain management are beyond their scope of practice, and they refer complicated pregnancies to physicians.
Reitano trained at Southwest Wisconsin Technical College. The educational institution in Fennimore offers the only public direct-entry midwifery program in the U.S.
The program, which opened in 2008, is overseen by four instructors and two clinical site coordinators. Students complete about 1,500 training hours and attend to 55 births under a recognized preceptor.
This year, enrollment grew from 77 to 117 students, which program leaders associate with the increasing recognition of midwifery’s importance.
“The need for our work, just like nurses, is really vital to our public health system all over the world,” said Program Director Vanessa Caldari.
UNDERSERVED COMMUNITIES
The United States has the highest maternal mortality rate among developed nations, with 17.3 deaths per 100,000 live births, according to the latest data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The findings are attributed to a shortage of maternity care providers and inequitable access to primary care services, particularly among Native American and Black women, who experience mortality rates of 28.3 per 100,000 live births and 41.7 per 100,000, respectively.
Program directors believe midwives can fill a critical vacuum in rural settings, where more than 18 million women of reproductive age live.
Research indicates that low-risk pregnancies attended by midwives are just as safe as those overseen by physicians in hospitals but also are associated with fewer medical interventions like C-sections, which are costly and carry associated risks.
BEDSIDE TO MATERNITY WARD
The historian Charlotte Borst has investigated the supplantation of midwives by physicians in the birthing room, a process that began in the U.S. during the late 1800s.
Societal preference was shifting from traditional skills toward professionalized expertise grounded in science, a realm where physicians could tout their new wares.
In antiseptic hospitals, obstetricians could reduce pregnancy’s dangers and, with the advent of anesthesia, offer the promise of painless childbirth.
Meanwhile, the medical profession barred midwives from practicing inside hospitals.
Natural childbirth, which emerged in the 1970s, was an outgrowth of the feminist movement and was premised on rejecting the medicalization of women’s bodies.
Some midwives have proposed that the COVID-19 pandemic has given expectant mothers pause, as they decide whether to deliver at home or inside a hospital, where they might be subject to visitor restrictions.
Cynde Larsen, a dean at Southwest Tech, said midwives are not attempting to replace hospitals, but rather, they provide mothers-to-be with “another option.”
NATURAL APPROACH
Reitano describes herself as a person who adopts a “natural approach to everything.”
She previously worked at Whole Foods Market for 13 years. During that time, she trained as a certified homeopath, a practitioner of a type of alternative medicine, and a doula, which is a trained assistant who is not a medical professional but provides support for expectant women.
After graduating from Southwest Tech in 2014, Reitano joined her current practice, which she later inherited from the then-owner.
She serves as a preceptor for current students.
Anita Mainviel often accompanies Reitano while she visits clients.
A trained emergency medical technician, Mainviel previously worked in a rural clinic located in the mountains surrounding Petit-Goave, Haiti. There, she attended deliveries and observed the importance of midwives.
After she graduates, she hopes to return to Haiti and open a clinic with her husband, a physician.
Mainviel said having midwives attend to her two pregnancies reinforced her admiration for the profession’s emphasis on personalized care
“Every detail was important to them,” she said.