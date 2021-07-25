Back in full swing, this year’s Dubuque County Fair will feature carnival rides in addition to the array of fried foods and on-stage entertainment.
“Let the good times roll” is the Mardi Gras theme for the 68th annual fair, which runs from Tuesday, July 27, to Sunday, Aug. 1.
“We made it through the worst of COVID. It’s time to celebrate with family and friends,” General Manager Kevin Kotz said. “We can relive some old memories and make some new ones.”
Surrounding county fairs have reported an increase in attendance, which Kotz said is a good sign that people want to get out and have fun, noting that he feels positive about the crowds the Dubuque fair will draw.
Last year, due to the pandemic, the Dubuque County Fair was shortened to four days, the big-name, grandstand concerts were canceled, there were no carnival rides, and some other staples of the summertime event were absent.
New entertainment at this summer’s fair includes a reptile adventures act and Dubuque’s Creative Adventure Lab.
Fair attendees can learn about and touch reptiles such as lizards and snakes. They also can take pictures with the animals. The creatures exhibit can be found at different times throughout fair week.
Kotz said Creative Adventure Lab will have multiple setups for crafts and activities in the ballroom building.
“It’ll be great when Mom and Dad are looking to give the kids a break out of the sun,” he said.
Returning is the bubble tower, a favorite of fair Board of Directors Member Tony Steffen.
“It’s always a fun time to watch the little kids run through and try to catch the bubbles,” he said.
Classic county fair events on the roster include tractor pulls and a demolition derby.
The East Central Iowa Pullers Association will put on the truck and tractor pull at 7 p.m. Saturday. The demolition derby will be held at noon Sunday.
Another fair staple is the 4-H livestock and projects, and the effort of the kids behind them.
Having started in June as the 4-H Dubuque County youth coordinator, Georgia Miller will experience the fair for the first time this July.
“It’s awesome how the families are so passionate about 4-H,” Miller said. “I’m happy to see they care so much about the program.”
Seeing fair attendees check out the livestock and projects is something Miller said she looks forward to.
“Not only are the 4-H members learning, but it’s also an opportunity for the community to learn from our 4-H’ers,” she said.
While the livestock shows do not start until the first day of the fair, last Tuesday was the indoor judging day for static projects, which include focuses on welding, nutrition and more.
All 4-H exhibits will be on display in the 4-H Building at the fairgrounds throughout the week. There is a specific area in the building for the projects that were selected for the Iowa State Fair.
New for 4-H at the fair will be large screens on the show rings, live-streaming the livestock shows. The live filming will give attendees a social-distancing viewing option.
“If attendees don’t feel like being in the buildings, we have the screens,” Steffen said. “We want everybody to feel comfortable but still come out and watch their kids, grandkids and great-grandkids.”